I Visited Arizona & Fell In Love With This Small Desert Town Full Of Hidden Vortexes
It's a direct flight from Toronto! 🌵
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Last October, I traded the red fall leaves of Ontario for the vibrant red sandstone of Arizona. I hadn't seen much of this state and I was excited to do some exploring, even if it meant missing out on one of my favourite times of the year back home.
After spending some time in Phoenix, I took a road trip to a small desert town that completely stole my heart. Sedona, Arizona is a picturesque getaway spot surrounded by breathtaking red rock formations.
Aside from the landscapes, the area is known for its arts scene, hikes and energy vortexes.
One of the highlights of my stay was the hike through Boynton Canyon and Subway Cave. The trail took several hours to complete but was so worth the sweat. The path is pretty easy to follow and leads to a hidden tunnel cave as well as an ancient cave dwelling.
After a steep climb up the sandstone rock, you'll be treated to sweeping views of the treetops and massive sandstone formations surrounding you.
Madeline at Boynton Canyon.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Along the trails, I even came across what is said to be a vortex. According to Visit Sedona, these are "thought to be swirling centers of energy that are conducive to healing, meditation and self-exploration." Actually, all of Sedona is considered a vortex, although there are specific spots "where the energy crackles most intensely."
The four best-known vortexes in the area are at Airport Mesa, Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock and Boynton Canyon.
The town itself is full of cute local shops and wasn't too crowded. The Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village was another highlight, and I felt like I had stepped into the streets of Europe.
The Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The dreamy fountains and courtyards were full of magic and there were so many cute stores to explore.
Another bonus to visiting Sedona — the Grand Canyon is just a short road trip away. I was able to make it to this natural wonder in just a few hours and it was a completely surreal experience.
I was sad to leave the stunning little town and breathtaking sandstone landscapes, but I will definitely be back for another visit one day.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.