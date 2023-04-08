This Artsy Small Town In Arizona Has Majestic Desert Views & It's A Southwest Hidden Gem
Colorful wildflowers and saguaros will greet you! 🌵
If you’re looking to leave the busy city life for a little while and immerse yourself in an artsy community surrounded by stunning desert views, there’s a small town in Arizona waiting for you to enjoy what this hidden gem has to offer.
Located a little bit less than an hour away from the city of Phoenix, Carefree, AZ is the perfect weekend escape with your group of friends or your partner.
This quaint town greets you with colorful wildflowers, saguaros, and cacti of the Tonto National Forest before you submerge in the artsy corners this place has to offer. According to the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce, this Arizonan place is committed to promoting the arts with a series of festivals, public art installations, and galleries.
So much so that every third Thursday of the month, there’s an art walk held for locals and visitors to stroll the quaint town enjoying the sights of the Desert Gardens and visiting art galleries in the area while enjoying some live entertainment.
Additionally, the Carefree Desert Gardens is one of the only two public botanical gardens in the Phoenix area, and the entrance is entirely free. Visitors can connect with nature and learn about fascinating desert plants. It’s like an oasis in the middle of the desert!
Inside the gardens lies the popular landmark known as the Carefree Sundial. The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce states that this is one of the world’s largest sundials and has been attracting visitors since it was built back in 1959.
Whether you’re visiting to enjoy the desert scenery or the vast art, Carefree is the perfect option to disconnect and engulf in an American Southwest paradise.
