7 things Americans will never understand about Canadians — no matter how hard they try

Contributing Writer

Sienna (she/her) is a Contributing Writer for Narcity. She is a born-and-raised Vancouverite, and a ride-or-die for Nickelback.

Her favourite pastimes include: looking at this photograph, getting to the bottom of every bottle, and dreaming of one day owning a bathroom big enough to play baseball in.

She is also a writer. In fact, she wrote this whole thing in third person.