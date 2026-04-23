This little Ontario town with smooth sandy beaches is a dream spot to move to, readers say

You can spend all summer on the beach.

A main street in a town. Right: A person on a sandy beach.

A small town in Ontario. Right: A beach in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario is home to countless picturesque small towns, but locals say one lakeside gem stands out as an especially dreamy place to settle down.

With charming boutiques, bright blue waters and rolling countryside, this scenic destination offers a peaceful lifestyle away from the bustle of cities.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers which Ontario small town they'd love to move to. The post received hundreds of responses, and this quaint little village was one of the places mentioned.

Wellington is a cozy small town situated in beautiful Prince Edward County, an area known for its endless sandy shorelines and lush vineyards.

Wellington's charming downtown may be small, but it's full of character. The streets are dotted with independent boutiques, cozy cafés, ice cream shops, art galleries and even a local heritage museum.

The community is especially beautiful during the summer months, when you can visit its sun-soaked beaches. The sandy shoreline and sparkling waters will have you feeling like you're on a mini vacation.

Wellington Rotary Beach, located right in town, is a beautiful spot for waterfront walks, cycling, swimming, and even catching some waves.

Just a short drive from Wellington is Sandbanks Provincial Park. The popular summer destination offers three majestic white-sand beaches that are among the "best" in Canada. You can take a dip in the turquoise water and lounge on the tropical-looking sand.

Or, head to North Beach Provincial Park, where you'll find a 1-kilometre ribbon of white sand and glassy waves.

According to the region's website, Prince Edward County boasts a "unique island-vibe community where rural roots and creative pursuits come together."

With its scenic countryside, stunning waterfronts and picturesque towns, the region's natural beauty and small-town charm help "define The County's desirable quality of life and quality of place."

Beyond Wellington, Prince Edward County offers plenty more to explore, from beloved farm markets and acclaimed wineries to other charming communities like Picton.

So, how much does it cost to move to this lakeside gem? Wellington's housing prices are quite a bit lower than those in major cities like Toronto. According to Zolo, the median house price in Prince Edward County is currently $594,710, while Toronto's is $1,064,023.

With its quaint streets, beautiful beaches, and rolling countryside, readers say that this little town is a dream spot to live.

Discover Wellington Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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prince edward county beach towns ontario sandbanks provincial park best places to live in ontario
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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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