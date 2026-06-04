I live in Vancouver and refuse to go to these 7 overhyped tourist spots anymore
Want to have fun? Take me advice...
Vancouver is packed with postcard-worthy attractions that dominate travel guides and TikTok feeds. But as someone who actually lives here, those aren't exactly the places I'm rushing to spend my weekends anymore.
A lot of these tourist hotspots aren't bad — most are iconic for a reason — but they can feel seriously overhyped when you're battling crowds, long lines and sky-high prices for an experience that ends up feeling a little underwhelming.
Here are some of the Vancouver spots I refuse to hype up anymore.
Capilano Suspension Bridge
The bridge itself is undeniably stunning, and even as someone terrified of heights, I can absolutely see the appeal. The problem is everything that comes with it. Tickets are expensive, parking is chaotic and, during peak seasons like summer and Christmas, the whole experience can feel more like a crowded theme park than a peaceful rainforest escape.
By the time you've paid for tickets and parking, you start gripping your wallet harder than the suspension bridge railing. Many locals will argue you can find equally beautiful forest scenery elsewhere on the North Shore without the massive crowds or hefty price tag.
Gastown
Gastown still photographs beautifully — well, most of it, anyway. The cobblestone streets, brick buildings and heritage facades remain some of Vancouver's most iconic scenery.
But over the years, the neighbourhood has started to feel more like a tourist trap than a local hangout. Between the crowded souvenir shops, overpriced cocktails served in glasses shaped like lightbulbs and constant photo ops around the Gastown Steam Clock, it can all feel a little overdone (seriously, how many photos does one clock need?).
There are still some incredible restaurants and bars in the area, but at times the neighbourhood can feel more curated for visitors and social media than for everyday locals, especially when half the crowd seems to be filming TikToks instead of actually enjoying the area. Add with the stressful drive and parking that feels like an Olympic sport, and I'll gladly skip it.
Granville Island
Granville Island is undeniably beautiful, and I do appreciate the market, local shops and talented artisans. But like a lot of Vancouver locals, I try to avoid it on weekends or during peak summer months unless I'm emotionally prepared to fight for parking and move through crowds at the speed of a glacier.
For many residents, the island is best enjoyed on a quiet weekday morning in the off-season. Otherwise, the experience can feel more exhausting than charming thanks to shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, endless lineups and tourists abruptly stopping in the middle of walkways every five seconds.
In theory, it's a relaxing day out. In reality, it's mostly just trying not to lose your patience in the farmer's market.
The Stanley Park seawall during peak hours
Who doesn't love the seawall? It's easily one of the world's best urban waterfront paths. But timing is everything.
At peak summer hours, the experience can quickly shift from peaceful to pure survival mode thanks to swarms of bikes, scooters, tourists stopping abruptly for photos and rental groups zig-zagging around corners like it's their first time operating a bicycle.
Instead of a relaxing waterfront stroll, it starts to feel like an obstacle course where your main goal is avoiding collisions with cyclists and people taking selfies in the middle of the path.
Most locals still love the seawall; they just use it strategically — typically early weekday mornings, evenings or rainy days when the crowds finally disappear.
Canada Place
For cruise passengers, Canada Place is often the gateway to Vancouver. For locals, it's more of a "walk through it on the way somewhere else" kind of place than an actual hangout spot.
Outside of conventions, events, or connecting to the seawall, it rarely feels like a destination in itself. The area can come off a bit corporate, crowded and heavily engineered around the cruise-and-tourism flow.
And if I'm being honest, it's not exactly winning any aesthetic awards in my personal ranking. If someone suggested meeting at Canada Place, I'd probably seriously question their taste.
The Grouse Grind
Just being called "Mother Nature's Stairmaster" is enough for me to give it a big nope. Yes, it's basically the ultimate fitness bragging-rights hike in Vancouver — finishing it and posting your time feels like a local rite of passage. And honestly? So what.
Between the crowded switchbacks, bottlenecks on narrow sections and the occasional overly competitive energy, it can feel less like a nature hike and more like a sweaty outdoor treadmill with witnesses. Then there's the added twist of the expensive gondola ride down, which kind of defeats the whole "I conquered nature" vibe in the first place. At that point, I feel like I'd rather be hiking a mountain or doing the Stairmaster at the gym — not both at the same time.
Robson Street
Not really my scene — and that's saying something from someone who actually loves shopping. But I'd rather skip the crowded sidewalks packed with tourists, students and people abruptly stopping mid-walk to check Google Maps than deal with the chaos here.
I'll happily take my shopping elsewhere — or even just do it from my couch — instead of battling the crowds for storefront space on a Saturday afternoon. Even nearby spots like Main Street or West 4th feel a lot more relaxed in comparison.
It all just feels a bit overpriced, overly busy and slightly stressful when all I actually want is a calm, enjoyable shopping experience without the shoulder-to-shoulder shuffle.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.