U.S. Homeland Security secretary calls out 'fracturing' relationship with Canada

Mullin talks border security with Canada
Mullin talks border security with Canada
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks during a news conference on unaccompanied children at the Justice Department Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
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U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says the "fracturing" relationship between Canada and the United States needs to be restored to ensure security in both countries.

Mullin made the comments during a fireside chat with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree in Washington today.

Mullin, who was confirmed to his position in March, says arguments between the two countries only expose vulnerabilities to criminal enterprises.

The relationship between Canada and the U.S. was upended by President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats of annexation.

Citing the flow of fentanyl, Trump declared an emergency at the northern border in order to hit Canada with tariffs last year.

Anandasangaree pointed to Canada's boosted border response and a significant reduction in the flow of illicit substances across the border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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