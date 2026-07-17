Mexican foreign minister says trilateral trade talks will happen when 'appropriate'

Mexico says CUSMA should stay trilateral
Mexico says CUSMA should stay trilateral
Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Roberto Velasco Alvarez, left, looks on as Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, July 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez says his government will engage in trilateral talks with the U.S. and Canada on the continental trade pact when "it's appropriate."

The Trump administration opted not to renew the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, better known as CUSMA, at the start of July.

That triggered rolling annual reviews for up to a decade, at which point the agreement will expire if the partners can't agree on an extension.

Mexico and the U.S. are set to hold their third round of official negotiations next week, but Ottawa and the Trump administration have not started similar talks.

Speaking in Ottawa alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand today, Alvarez says all three countries agree CUSMA should remain a trilateral agreement.

Anand says the trade and investment relationship with both Mexico and the United States is important.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington, with files from Dylan Robertson in Ottawa

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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