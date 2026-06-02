Canada sends letter to U.S., Mexico calling for renewal of trade agreement
Canada has sent a letter to the United States and Mexico recommending that the three countries renew the continental trade pact.
The letter from Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is required as part of the mandatory review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known in Canada as CUSMA.
LeBlanc is set to travel to Washington today to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
While official CUSMA trade talks between Ottawa and Washington have yet to begin, the United States and Mexico have started their negotiations.
U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the trade agreement by calling it irrelevant and saying it may have served its purpose.
Greer also has said he'd be open to two separate bilateral agreements but has noted that aspects of CUSMA work very well.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.
By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.