Sailors charged after fatal capsizing

CP NewsAlert: Two sailors charged after fatal capsizing in Halifax harbour
Sailors charged after fatal capsizing
HMCS Vancouver, front left, and HMCS Regina are seen docked during the Royal Canadian Navy's Fleet Week, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, July 3, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Writer

Canadian military police have charged two members of the Royal Canadian Navy in the death last year of a sailor who was aboard a small military boat that capsized in Halifax harbour.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Applin was one of two sailors who were thrown into the cold water on the night of Jan. 24, 2025.

The Canadian Armed Forces says Applin and an unnamed sailor were travelling in a rigid-hull inflatable boat when it struck a mooring buoy and flipped over.

Both sailors were rescued by the crew aboard a nearby vessel and taken to hospital, where Applin later died.

The military says Sailor First Class Alexandre Garrison has been charged under military law with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, and one count of negligent performance of military duties.

Master Sailor David Terry has been charged under military law with one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of negligent performance of military duties. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I moved to the UK from Canada and these 7 differences caught me off guard

Thinking about a move? Here's what to expect!

These are the grocery stores Canadians 'hate' shopping at and Loblaws isn't number one

Some discount retailers made the list.

This Ontario landmark was named among the top 20 in the world and it beat the Eiffel Tower

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 14 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes are available too!

CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Toronto and you don't need a university or college degree

There aren't many experience requirements.

18 cheap Dollarama decor finds that will give your home a luxurious look (PHOTOS)

I found all the gems, so you don't have to hunt.✨

Liberals plan to suspend fuel excise tax

Liberals plan to suspend federal fuel excise tax until Labour Day

Costco has these deals that get you back the cost of your membership and even more money

You could get close to $200 from Costco!

7 of the best Toronto restaurants that got the Matty Matheson stamp of approval

Time to eat, and eat good.🍽️

10 unruly passengers arrested on YVR-Mexico flight

Police say 10 'unruly' passengers arrested on Vancouver flight departing for Mexico