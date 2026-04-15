CP NewsAlert: Two sailors charged after fatal capsizing in Halifax harbour

Sailors charged after fatal capsizing
Canadian military police have charged two members of the Royal Canadian Navy in the death last year of a sailor who was aboard a small military boat that capsized in Halifax harbour.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Applin was one of two sailors who were thrown into the cold water on the night of Jan. 24, 2025.
The Canadian Armed Forces says Applin and an unnamed sailor were travelling in a rigid-hull inflatable boat when it struck a mooring buoy and flipped over.
Both sailors were rescued by the crew aboard a nearby vessel and taken to hospital, where Applin later died.
The military says Sailor First Class Alexandre Garrison has been charged under military law with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, and one count of negligent performance of military duties.
Master Sailor David Terry has been charged under military law with one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of negligent performance of military duties.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026.
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