I'm a lifelong Toronto local and I have beef with these 6 things everyone seems to love
Why are we going to the Distillery District before November?
There is no shortage of things to do in Toronto — but not all of those things are actually worth your time and hard-earned money. Trust me (a local) who has wasted both one too many times.
I love my city, and like many locals, I'm willing to go to bat for it. But that doesn't mean everything is perfect, and as a lifelong critic and hater at heart, I feel strongly that improvement and growth come only from honest, constructive criticism.
I've lived in Toronto and the GTA my entire life. I spend an arguably unreasonable amount of time in the downtown core, and I'll defend Toronto against any outsider who has something to say. But that doesn't mean everything locals, tourists and TikTokers obsess over deserves the hype.
Some Toronto experiences are fantastic, but only under very specific circumstances. Others are perfectly fine but have somehow become shorthand for "the best" the city has to offer, even though much better options are a few subway stops away.
So, in the spirit of affectionate controversy, here are six popular Toronto spots and experiences that I think are just a little overrated.
The Distillery District (outside of the holidays)
Before anyone comes for me, let me make one thing very clear: I love the Distillery District during the holiday season. Maybe I even enjoy visiting the Distillery District outside of the holiday season. Watching a movie at the Lavazza Film Festival or catching a show at Soulpepper Theatre — either choice, it would be a fabulous day in this city.
But I don't know if it's the spot to visit outside of an activity. You arrive at the Distillery District, you take pictures and eat a croissant, now what do you do?
The Distillery District is a great neighbourhood for a slow Sunday afternoon, and it's a great place if you have a specific plan in mind or just want to browse around — but expect to have a short trip.
The Distillery Winter Village, however, is a whole other ball game. It returns this year from November 12 to January 3, 2027, turning the cobblestone streets into the twinkly, festive Christmas-card version of Toronto that we all want the city to be. It arrives every year during that magical stretch of Toronto winter when it's cold enough to feel festive but, hopefully, not yet so cold that your eyelashes freeze together.
Outside of this season, I'm not sure I've been convinced.
Spending a sunny day at Sugar Beach
I know the pink umbrellas are cute.
I know the photos are cute.
I know it's technically an "urban beach."
But I have one major question: why am I going to the beach if I can't actually go swimming?
Sugar Beach was designed as a waterfront urban park where people can sit in the sand, read and watch the lake.
That is lovely in theory.
Personally, though, if I'm voluntarily getting sand in my shoes, I'm swimming.
On a brutally hot Toronto summer day, you won't find me at Sugar Beach. I don't need to leave the city, but you can find me at Woodbine, Centre Island or one of the city's public pools before you catch me under one of those umbrellas.
Sugar Beach is adorable for 20 minutes. I just don't know what I'm supposed to do after I've taken the picture.
Shopping in Yorkville
I love Yorkville. Some of my favourite places in Toronto are in Yorkville.
Almost none of them are stores.
Yes, Bloor-Yorkville is known as one of Toronto's biggest shopping districts, packed with luxury designers, boutiques and flagship stores. But in this economy, how many people are realistically heading there for a casual Saturday shopping spree?
If I'm dedicating an entire afternoon to shopping, I want variety. I want somewhere I can walk in and purchase a little something special, and here in Yorkville, the stores tend to lean expensive (i.e., the large brand names that occupy space here) or into unknown territory that doesn't seem to fit the average vibe. I'm looking for Aritzia, Anthropologie, even a Sephora.
Yorkville is fantastic if your shopping list includes Dior, Chanel or Saint Laurent. It's less useful when your shopping list says "cute top under $80."
Toronto's brunch culture
Toronto has incredible brunch options.
Toronto also has a brunch problem.
Too many of the city's most popular brunch restaurants don't take reservations, which means you can wake up on Sunday morning, drag your mildly hungover body across town and discover 35 people already standing outside the restaurant you wanted to try.
And maybe I'm getting old, but brunch is supposed to be leisurely.
It usually follows a late Saturday night. You're tired. You need coffee. You need eggs, potatoes and something aggressively greasy. You don't need to stand on a sidewalk for 75 minutes refreshing Instagram while someone tells you there are still nine parties ahead of you.
If a restaurant routinely has a lineup down the block every weekend, I'm begging: give me a reservation system.
Toronto brunch itself isn't overrated. Waiting two hours for it absolutely is.
A night out in King West
Whenever people talk about Toronto nightlife, it feels like only King West is being displayed, but any true Torontonian knows King West is never the place.
If you saw Toronto nightlife pictures on social media, you would think Toronto nightlife consists exclusively of velvet ropes, tiny dresses, bottle service and people asking which promoter's list you're on.
King West definitely has its audience, but everyone eventually reaches the beautiful stage of life when they realize they need to find somewhere else, usually after their 23rd birthday.
That's when Toronto actually gets fun.
Give me Ossington, Dundas West, College or Geary Avenue. Give me a bar where I can sit down. Give me a piano bar where there's live karaoke. Give me a small bar where people are actually dancing.
If you disagree with my commentary, go to Jean Darlene's, Division 88 and Dina's Tavern first, then come talk to me about Toronto nightlife.
Going downtown for the 'best restaurants in Toronto'
Downtown Toronto has incredible restaurants. Obviously. But one of my least favourite habits in Toronto's dining scene is how easily the general public is bamboozled by what's popular, trendy and central.
Some of the city's best meals are nowhere near a subway line.
If you actually want to understand Toronto's food scene, you have to leave the downtown core. Head to Scarborough. Go to North York. Eat along Lawrence. Explore the Beaches. Go west.
The trendy downtown restaurant with beautiful lighting and a six-week reservation list might be fantastic, but Toronto is also defined by the tiny family restaurant that has been serving the same dish for 30 years.
The farther you get from the glossy "Toronto restaurant" stereotype, the more interesting the city gets.
There you have it — the popular Toronto experiences that, as a local, I just can't understand the hype around. What's on your list?