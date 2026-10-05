Alberta girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert issued
Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer
Oct 05, 2026, 1:57 PM
Oct 05, 2026, 12:42 PM
Mounties in Alberta have cancelled a provincewide Amber Alert for a seven-year-old girl.
They say the girl has been found safe.
The alert was issued earlier today after she had reportedly been taken by her stepfather from her home in Valleyview.
Valleyview is northwest of Edmonton.
The suspect is in custody.
Police have not provided further details.
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