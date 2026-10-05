Alberta girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert issued

Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert
Girl, 7, found safe after Amber Alert
RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Mounties in Alberta have cancelled a provincewide Amber Alert for a seven-year-old girl.

They say the girl has been found safe.

The alert was issued earlier today after she had reportedly been taken by her stepfather from her home in Valleyview.

Valleyview is northwest of Edmonton.

The suspect is in custody.

Police have not provided further details.

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