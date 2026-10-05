Tory MP says report of Republicans working with Alberta separatists is 'concerning'

Tory MP worried about U.S. referendum meddling
Tory MP worried about U.S. referendum meddling
Conservative MP for Parkland Dane Lloyd rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, April 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The Conservative MP tasked with leading his party's efforts to convince Albertans to stay in Canada says he is concerned by reports of separatists going to Washington and offering up fresh water and oil in exchange for American support.

Dane Lloyd says no one has the right to promise away Albertan resources and he will not condone any of the province's revenues going to a foreign government.

The Globe and Mail also reported over the weekend that Republican political operatives were in Alberta earlier this year to help the separatist cause.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree deferred questions about the reporting to CSIS.

Albertans will vote on Oct. 19 on whether to hold a binding referendum on legal separation from Canada.

Premier Danielle Smith has said she will vote against separation but has been accused of not doing enough to quell separatist sentiment in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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