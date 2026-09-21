Alberta's Smith rejects party accusation she's muting pro-Canada referendum ads

Smith says she's not muting pro-Canada ads
Smith says she's not muting pro-Canada ads
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during the announcement of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey being hosted in Alberta, in Edmonton on Monday, March 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rejecting a claim from her party president that her government is muting its pro-Canada messaging ahead of the separation vote.

Smith says she hasn't been neutral and that her United Conservative Party government's $4-million ad campaign urges Alberta to remain a sovereign province within a united Canada.

Smith has said repeatedly she plans to vote for Alberta to stay in Canada in the Oct. 19 referendum.

But she has been criticized for not actively stumping for the pro-Canada side.

Her comment comes after UCP president Rob Smith wrote on social media that the premier promised him government messaging on the referendum's separation question would be as neutral as possible.

The premier is walking a balancing act with her party on the issue, as some members want to leave Canada and are publicly unhappy with her support for the country to stay in Confederation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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