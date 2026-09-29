London officer suspended after video showing alcohol in police vehicle

London officer suspended over video
London officer suspended over video
A London Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

A police officer in London, Ont., has been suspended after a video that the force's police chief says showed members entering an unmarked police vehicle with alcohol visible inside.

Chief Thai Truong says a criminal investigation is also being launched as the video shows a service weapon being stored in "circumstances that raise concerns."

He says it happened June 24 in Toronto as officers left a restaurant after a police funeral.

That's the day a funeral was held for Toronto police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was fatally shot during a raid while investigating multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate.

Truong says Toronto police will investigate the handling and storage of the police firearm.

The chief says a senior officer has been suspended with pay, and the overall conduct of the members involved will be investigated after the criminal probe concludes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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