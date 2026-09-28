Toronto police ID second victim after bodies found in two burning vehicles

Police ID second victim found in burning vehicle
Police ID second victim found in burning vehicle
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Police have identified the second of two murder victims whose bodies were found inside burning vehicles on opposite ends of Toronto last week.

Investigators say the victim is 32-year-old Mohamud Kheyre. 

Police say the first body was found in a burning vehicle last Monday night in the city's northeast corner around Rouge National Urban Park.

That victim was later identified as 32-year-old Marcus Charles. 

The second body was found in James Gardens Park in the city’s west end, and in an update Sunday police said those remains belonged to Kheyre. 

Police believe both victims were targeted and killed before they were burned and say they are investigating if there is a connection between the two deaths. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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