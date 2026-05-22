The latest on Alberta's vote on whether to have binding separation referendum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced there will be a separation question on an Oct. 19 referendum. Albertans will be asked if the province should stay in Canada or if they want a future binding referendum on separation.
Here are the latest developments (all times are MT):
9:00 a.m.
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas says Alberta calling a vote on whether to have a vote on separation shows a ridiculous lack of provincial leadership.
He says separation uncertainty is costing the city jobs.
He says Alberta should be focused on the real work of building homes, improving public safety, fixing infrastructure, growing the economy and making life better.
7:30 a.m.
Prime Minister Mark Carney briefly addressed the thorny issue of Alberta’s separatist movement in the form of a metaphor this morning — likening Canada to the Parliament buildings: currently under renovation.
Carney, while on a construction site tour of the Library of Parliament, didn't directly mention Alberta's plan to hold a vote on whether to have a binding referendum on separation.
He listed contributions made by Albertans to the country and said Canada is currently working the "spirit of co-operative federalism," with Alberta at the centre of that work.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.
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