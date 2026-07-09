PM Carney gifted pistol by Turkey's president at NATO

PM Carney gifted pistol by Turkey's president
PM Carney gifted pistol by Turkey's president
Prime Minister Mark Carney drinks a coffee as he participates in a welcome ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney was gifted a personalized pistol and ammunition by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit.

Erdogan, who hosted this year's summit in Ankara, gifted every NATO leader a name-engraved firearm.

Global Affairs Canada says the RCMP is having the weapon decommissioned so it no longer fires and that the ammunition was left in Turkey.

The government will look for a home for the gift, potentially a museum.

Carney is in Jeddah today to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at his palace, but reporters travelling with the prime minister are not allowed to watch them meet.

Carney will take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Arabia-Canada Investment Forum and is later scheduled to speak with reporters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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