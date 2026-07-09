Carney, other NATO leaders gifted personalized revolvers by Turkish president
Prime Minister Mark Carney was gifted a personalized revolver and ammunition by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Ankara.
Erdogan gave each visiting NATO leader a handgun with their name engraved on it as a gift.
Global Affairs Canada says the RCMP is having the weapon decommissioned so it no longer fires and that the ammunition was left in Turkey.
Canadian government officials have not said what kind of handgun Carney was gifted, but say they will look for a suitable home for the gun such as a museum.
Any gift received by a politician worth more than $200 must be publicly declared, and any gift worth more than $1,000 must be forfeited to the Crown under Canada's conflict of interest rules.
A handout photo from the office of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda shows a Gumusay .357 Revolver with his name engraved on the barrel, the Turkish crescent moon and star on the frame and a small plaque on the grip that says "Ankara Summit."
A placard in the gift box says this was the first type of revolver manufactured in Turkey in the 1990s and that the commemorative firearms were made by Turkish firm MKE.
A spokesperson from Nauseda's office said that his gifted revolver is planned to be exhibited in the Presidential Palace, like many other gifts given to the head of state.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2026.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.