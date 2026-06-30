Carney to travel to Turkey for NATO summit next week, then Saudi Arabia

Carney to travel to Turkey for NATO summit
Carney to travel to Turkey for NATO summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, shakes hands with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte as they arrive for a meeting of the European Political Community in Yerevan, Armenia on Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Anthony Pizzoferrato)
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey next week before he jets off to Saudi Arabia — his first official visits to those countries.

NATO members are expected to gather on July 7 and 8 in Ankara to celebrate an alliance-wide increase in defence spending, following years of U.S. pressure for alliance members to hike their military and national security budgets.

But NATO nations remain under pressure to show up in Ankara with credible plans to meet the latest alliance defence spending benchmark of five per cent of GDP by 2035.

Ahead of the summit, Carney has been campaigning for allies to support the establishment of a multinational defence bank to finance defence sector growth.

In Saudi Arabia, Carney is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to talk about expanding trade and investment.

Carney's office says this will be the first visit to Saudi Arabia by a Canadian prime minister in 26 years, and the first to Turkey in more than a decade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2028.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and stunning boardwalk trails

It's an epic spot for a summer road trip.

I went to Canada's largest nude beach – here are 9 key takeaways from my experience

It's great for the tan lines 👙.

This Ontario park has a 1400-metre sandbar with crystal-clear waters and powdery beaches

It's a little slice of summer paradise.

This Ontario town is a 'world-renowned jewel' with shimmering turquoise waters and beaches

It's one of Ontario's best summer vacation spots, according to readers.

This cute beach town near Toronto with rainbow houses feels like a mini trip to California

No flight needed.

This Ontario small town is a 'waterfall capital' with storybook streets and magical cascades

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments start this week and you could get over $200

It's the first payment of this new benefit.

Bath & Body Works is still offering up to 75% off with the semi-annual sale in Canada

You can also get Halloween items now!

This 2.5 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a lakeside city with European summer vibes

No car, no problem!