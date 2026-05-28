Gripens bound for Ukraine could be built in Canada: Saab

Canada could build Ukraine's future Gripens: Saab
Canada could build Ukraine's future Gripens: Saab
A replica of a Saab Gripen multirole fighter aircraft is shown at the Cansec annual defence industry trade show in Ottawa on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Swedish defence firm Saab says if Ottawa chooses to buy its Gripen E fighter jets, Canada could end up making some of the ones destined for Ukraine's air force.

Saab says up to 20 of its Gripen jets will be built for Ukraine under a European Union support loan agreement and Sweden will donate 16 older-model Gripens to the war-torn country.

Saab's deputy CEO Andres Carp tells The Canadian Press that Canada could become a production and export site and could deliver Gripens to Ukraine if the federal government chooses to invest in the product itself.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government has been reviewing whether to proceed with a full order of 88 F-35 fighter jets for more than a year now.

Carp says that while Ottawa has not given Saab any timeline for completing that review, the company understands it's a complex decision.

Carney started the political review of the F-35 procurement in March of last year, not long after U.S. President Donald Trump launched his trade war with Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

11 things you should absolutely never buy at Dollarama, from someone who learned the hard way

Save your money!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 26 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won!

Shell just overhauled its gas loyalty program and you can get up to 12 c/L back on every fill

You can now collect Scene+ points, plus get major discounts just for using certain payment cards! 💸

This Ontario village with powdery sand beaches was named among Canada's best spots to live

Pack your bags!

Canada's US travel advisory was just updated — Here's what summer visitors should know

Heading stateside? Listen up! 👀

I compared grocery store instant noodles — one is by far the best for a budget meal

Mr. Noodles... I have some feedback for you.

TTC is hiring for these jobs that pay up to $202,000 a year and $50 an hour

There are open positions in the trades.