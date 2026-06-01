Alert for shooter at health clinic in northern Saskatchewan: RCMP

Shooter at Saskatchewan health clinic: RCMP
Shooter at Saskatchewan health clinic: RCMP
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Mounties issued an alert Monday for an active shooter at a health clinic in northern Saskatchewan.

Residents in Pelican Narrows are being asked to find a safe location and lock their doors.

It’s unclear if there are any casualties.

The village, about 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, is one of eight communities that make up Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. 

RCMP said they are searching for a male suspect, who they described as wearing all black clothing and a face covering. He was travelling on foot, but Mounties didn't know in what direction.

"The situation is rapidly unfolding," RCMP said in a news release.

The First Nation said in a social media post that the alert also applies to the nearby Deschambault Lake region and surrounding areas.

It warned people not to approach the shooter and not to share police locations in the area.

Last week, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation issued a notice saying a security checkpoint had been set up at the Pelican Narrows entrance because of concerns about trespassing, trafficking and related violence.

The notice, which was issued Friday, said all people trying to enter the community would be asked for valid identification.

"These measures are in place to protect public health and community safety," the notice said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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