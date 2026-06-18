Carney says it's 'no secret' Trump doesn't like CUSMA trade pact

Carney: 'No secret' Trump doesn't like CUSMA
Carney: 'No secret' Trump doesn't like CUSMA
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Prime Minister Mark Carney during the G7 summit on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)
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Prime Minister Mark Carney appears untroubled by U.S. President Donald Trump's recent claim that the United States would “do better without" the North American free trade pact.

Carney says it's "no secret" Trump "isn't the biggest fan" of free trade deals, but that doesn't mean the two countries can't make progress on trade issues.

Trump made the comments to reporters Wednesday at the G7 summit in France, just two weeks before trade talks are expected to heat up.

The president sent mixed signals, calling the trade pact "irrelevant" and also indicating that he might ultimately sign off on its renewal.

The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on trade is up for mandatory review this year.

Canada and Mexico both have called for a 16-year extension to the agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

— with files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington and Ashley Joannou in Vancouver

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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