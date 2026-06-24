Carney's office offers few details on call with Trump before NATO summit

Carney speaks to Trump before NATO summit
Carney speaks to Trump before NATO summit
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump at a working luncheon during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump today in advance of the NATO summit next month.

Carney's office issued a one-sentence statement about today's call that does not say what the two leaders discussed.

Turkey will host the annual summit July 7 to 8 in its capital Ankara.

The summit comes after Trump launched a costly war with Iran and as Ukraine gains momentum in the war with Russia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Canada on Thursday and Friday ahead of the NATO summit.

Carney and Trump spoke to each other this month at the G7 summit in France but did not have a formal meeting, and Carney has not always reported his conversations with Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2026.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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