WinterFest is returning to Canada's Wonderland with new events and a Hallmark Christmas Square

You can celebrate New Year's Eve at the park! ✨

Illuminated outdoor ice rink at Canada's Wonderland Winterfest, with festive lights, roller coasters, and fireworks.

WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland.

Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland
Lead Writer, Travel

It's TIIIIIMMMEE! WinterFest is officially returning to Canada's Wonderland, transforming the theme park into an all-out Christmas extravaganza.

The annual event will be even more magical this year, with millions of twinkling lights, festive entertainment, rides, seasonal treats and brand-new experiences to enjoy.

Aerial view of a festive amusement park at night, with a lit skating rink and roller coaster. WinterFest at Canada's Wonderland.Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland

WinterFest opens for its seventh year on November 21 and will run on select dates through January 3, 2027.

You can explore over 40 attractions and experiences, from live holiday performances to the nightly tree-lighting ceremony and Christmas cooking and decorating.

New this year is the Countdown to Christmas Square, presented by Hallmark Channel, W Network and STACKTV, bringing a little sprinkle of holiday romance and small-town Christmas charm to the scene.

Actors pose on a snowy stage beneath a \u201cSmall Town Snowmance\u201d sign; one holds a \u201cFireplace?\u201d sign. Performers pose on a festive set for “Small Town Snowmance.”Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland

The area will feature a range of cozy, festive experiences, including s'mores roasting, photo ops, gourmet hot chocolate, and entertainment.

For the first time, Canada's Wonderland will host a dazzling New Year's Eve celebration on Thursday, December 31, in collaboration with Tourism Vaughan.

You ring in an early New Year with the PEANUTS gang and WinterFest characters on International Street at 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display above Wonder Mountain.

Crowds skate on a brightly lit rink at Canada\u2019s Wonderland WinterFest as fireworks burst overhead. A festive winter festival glows with skating, holiday lights, and fireworks.Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland

Other WinterFest highlights include skating on Snow Flake Lake, a private igloo dining experience, and a Christmas market filled with local vendors.

"There's something special about seeing Canada's Wonderland transformed for the holidays, and this year we're making the experience even bigger," said Christopher Mortensen, park president, in a press release. "We're introducing a family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration, bringing back some guest favourites and creating new experiences for guests to enjoy together."

Two performers in festive red-and-white costumes pose beneath sparkling holiday lights at night. Festive performers in red, white, and sparkle pose beneath holiday lights.Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland

Tickets for WinterFest can be purchased online, and this year, all guests 65 and older can get free admission by registering through the park's website.

With seven million dazzling lights, holiday tunes, festive treats and more, WinterFest is like a mini trip to the North Pole.

WinterFest

Canada\u2019s Wonderland entrance lit at night, decorated with reindeer, a sleigh, and toy soldiers.

WinterFest entrance.

Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland

Price: $39 + per person

When: Select dates from November 21, 2026 to January 3, 2027

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

WinterFest Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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