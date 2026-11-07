This Ontario destination has over 20 Christmas markets and enchanting little towns

It's a magical spot for a holiday road trip.

Woman outside a decorated home accents. Right: A festive Christmas market at night.

A destination in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, @bayofquinte | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're looking for a little Christmas magic this holiday season, this Ontario destination is worth adding to your travel list.

South Eastern Ontario is home to more than 20 enchanting Christmas markets this November, as well as charming small towns, historic villages and picturesque countryside.

From festive shopping markets tucked inside century-old barns to outdoor celebrations with twinkling lights, local artisans and seasonal treats, there's no shortage of ways to get into the Christmas spirit.

One of the highlights is the Red Barn Christmas Market at The Eddie Hotel & Farm in Bloomfield, where you can browse handmade gifts, locally made candles, textiles and other artisan creations inside a festive, 19th-century barn.

You can also check out the MacKinnon Brothers Holiday Market in Bath, which takes place on a historic farm and features local vendors, festive drinks, seasonal activities, tractor rides, and cookie decorating.

In downtown Belleville, Enchanted in the District features three days of holiday festivities, live entertainment, seasonal shopping, carriage rides, and marshmallow roasting.

Other November highlights include the Kingston Holiday Market, which brings together local artisans and craftspeople over several weekends.

Christmas Markets aren't the only reason to visit this destination. South Eastern Ontario is home to several cozy small towns which are even prettier during the holiday season.

Perth is an especially charming stop, with historic limestone buildings, twinkling boutiques, warm restaurants and the picturesque Stewart Park along the Tay River.

Merrickville, known as Canada's most beautiful village, will sweep you away to a Christmas wonderland, with quaint little boutiques and cafés.

You can also head to Prince Edward County, where little communities like Picton and Bloomfield are filled with charming shops, historic buildings, cafés and cozy decor.

Whether you want to spend a weekend browsing handmade Christmas gifts, sipping hot chocolate in a historic village or discovering a new little town, South Eastern Ontario is a magical spot for a festive getaway.

South Eastern Ontario website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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