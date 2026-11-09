The world's largest Christmas store is a road trip from Toronto and it's absolutely massive

It's bigger than 5 football fields.

A crowded Christmas store filled with decorated trees, colorful ornaments, lights, and holiday displays.

A large Christmas store.

@bronnerschristmas | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Bring on the Christmas cheer! This massive holiday store is overflowing with decor, and it will have you feeling like you've stepped into Santa's workshop.

With thousands of ornaments, Christmas lights, garlands, and more, it's a festive dream come true, and it's a road trip away from Toronto.

Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland is the largest Christmas store in the world. Located about 4.5 hours from Toronto in Frankenmuth, Michigan, the entire store spans 320,000 square feet (approximately 5.5 football fields) with 96,000 square feet devoted to the salesroom.

Founded in 1945, the attraction welcomes more than two million visitors each year and is open 361 days a year, so you can experience a little Christmas magic even outside the holiday season.

Inside, you'll find over 50,000 pieces of decor and gifts, including ornaments, decorations, nativity scenes, themed trees, and over 150 styles of nutcrackers. There's everything from traditional decorations to quirky, novelty ornaments.

The store is adorned with more than 350 Christmas trees, along with glittering lights and larger-than-life displays.

Bronner's is known for its personalized ornaments, which you can customize with a name, date, or special message. Some personalization services are available while you wait.

Every evening from dusk until midnight, you can visit Bronner's Christmas Lane, a half-mile drive with over 100,000 holiday lights.

You can also head to Bronner's Silent Night Memorial Chapel, a 56-foot-tall landmark located on the property.

A replica of the original chapel in Oberndorf/Salzburg, Austria, the attraction is open daily and commemorates the site where "Silent Night" was first sung on Christmas Eve in 1818.

The town of Frankenmuth is worth exploring too. Known for its German heritage and German architecture, it feels like a mini holiday trip to Europe, and was even named one of the nine "most Christmassy towns in America" by Time Magazine.

You can soak up the Bavarian-style charm, enjoy holiday festivities, traditional meals, and more.

If you're in the mood for some Christmas cheer, Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland

Price: Free

Address: 25 Christmas Ln., Frankenmuth, MI

Bronner's Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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