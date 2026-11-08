This little Ontario Christmas market is nestled amid twinkling gardens and glowing trails
You can step into a winter wonderland. ❄️
Looking for something extra enchanting to enjoy this holiday season? This Ontario destination is transforming into a winter wonderland complete with glowing trails and a cozy little market.
You can dig into festive treats, wander along scenic pathways, explore twinkling gardens, and more at this spot.
Winter Wonders is returning to the Royal Botanical Gardens on select dates from November 26 to January 3.
Located about an hour from Toronto in Burlington, the event will transform Hendrie Park into a dazzling dreamland with colourful lights, festive installations, and enchanting displays.
You can follow illuminated trails, cozy up by fire pits, and dig into seasonal drinks and festive treats.
New this year, the event will feature interactive light installations by Canadian and international artists, inviting visitors to touch, explore and play while experiencing the magic of light.
Australian artist Matthew Aberline's The Light Within transforms the space into an immersive garden of colourful inflatable sculptures that glow from within after dark.
Toronto-based artist Jordan Shaw's SEED BANK features 40 illuminated sculptures that respond to visitors as they walk along the trail, bringing the installation to life.
Meanwhile, Hamilton's OPTICKS collective presents Aestivatic Aesthetic, a whimsical nocturnal world filled with glowing creatures, twinkling winter flies and ultraviolet snowlings that visitors can discover using special scout scopes.
There's also a mini-Christmas Market where you can shop for gifts and more from local crafters and artisans.
Indoors, you'll find a Botanical Train Display, Atrium Bar with live entertainment, Garden Shop, and more.
Timed tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online.
With glowing trails and a magical market, Winter Wonders is an enchanting spot for a holiday-season outing.
Winter Wonders
Price: $22 per adult
When: Thursdays to Sundays, November 26, 2026 to January 3, 2027
Address: 680 Plains Road W., Burlington, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.