This little Ontario Christmas market is nestled amid twinkling gardens and glowing trails

You can step into a winter wonderland. ❄️

Snowy outdoor holiday market with illuminated stalls, colorful trees, and visitors strolling.

A Christmas market near Toronto.

@rbgcanada | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for something extra enchanting to enjoy this holiday season? This Ontario destination is transforming into a winter wonderland complete with glowing trails and a cozy little market.

You can dig into festive treats, wander along scenic pathways, explore twinkling gardens, and more at this spot.

Winter Wonders is returning to the Royal Botanical Gardens on select dates from November 26 to January 3.

Located about an hour from Toronto in Burlington, the event will transform Hendrie Park into a dazzling dreamland with colourful lights, festive installations, and enchanting displays.

You can follow illuminated trails, cozy up by fire pits, and dig into seasonal drinks and festive treats.

New this year, the event will feature interactive light installations by Canadian and international artists, inviting visitors to touch, explore and play while experiencing the magic of light.

Australian artist Matthew Aberline's The Light Within transforms the space into an immersive garden of colourful inflatable sculptures that glow from within after dark.

Toronto-based artist Jordan Shaw's SEED BANK features 40 illuminated sculptures that respond to visitors as they walk along the trail, bringing the installation to life.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's OPTICKS collective presents Aestivatic Aesthetic, a whimsical nocturnal world filled with glowing creatures, twinkling winter flies and ultraviolet snowlings that visitors can discover using special scout scopes.

There's also a mini-Christmas Market where you can shop for gifts and more from local crafters and artisans.

Indoors, you'll find a Botanical Train Display, Atrium Bar with live entertainment, Garden Shop, and more.

Timed tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online.

With glowing trails and a magical market, Winter Wonders is an enchanting spot for a holiday-season outing.

Winter Wonders

Price: $22 per adult

When: Thursdays to Sundays, November 26, 2026 to January 3, 2027

Address: 680 Plains Road W., Burlington, ON

RBG Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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