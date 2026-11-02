This picture-perfect Ontario town with river views is one of the prettiest in Canada

It's a dreamy spot for a day trip.

Aerial view of a river town. Right: A woman standing outside Appleseed Quiltworks.

A riverside town and a visitor outside the historic Appleseed Quiltworks shop.

@explore_kl | Instagram, @zhiahdy | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for a cute small town to explore? You may want to plan a road trip to this Ontario destination.

With river views, historic streets, and quaint shops, it's a beautiful spot to spend a day, and readers say it's one of the prettiest towns in Canada.

Lindsay is a charming community located along the Scugog River in the Kawartha Lakes region.

Known as the gateway to Kawartha Lakes, Lindsay boasts rich culture and heritage, making it a dreamy destination to visit year-round.

Downtown, you'll find picturesque streets lined with heritage buildings. You'll want to stroll along Kent Street West for boutiques, specialty shops, cafes, and restaurants.

Lindsay is home to experiences such as theatre, festivals, historic sites, museums, galleries, and more, so there's no shortage of things to do.

You can step back in time at the Kawartha Lakes Museum & Archives, housed in a historic former jail and filled with exhibits showcasing the region's heritage.

Or, take in a show at FLATO Academy Theatre, a preserved vaudeville-style theatre that first opened its doors in 1893.

The town also boasts cozy cafes and restaurants, where you can fill up on everything from pizza to specialty drinks. When it's time for a bite to eat, stop by local favourites like Pie Eyed Monk, The Cat & The Fiddle, or Kindred Coffee Bar.

Lindsay is surrounded by scenic trails, countryside, and farmers' markets to explore.

You can wander through the Ken Reid Conservation Area, where you'll find forested trails and boardwalks. Or explore the Victoria Rail Trail, a former railway line that now winds through the scenic Kawartha Lakes countryside.

You can also enjoy Lindsay's scenic waterfront with a stroll along the wooden boardwalk at McDonnell/Carew Park. The trail follows the Scugog River, offering pretty water views and a chance to watch boats travel along the historic Trent-Severn Waterway.

Make time for a few stops in the surrounding communities, too. Little Britain is a great place to pick up baked goods, Oakwood has antique treasures to discover, and Woodville is home to a bustling sales barn.

Since some businesses and attractions in the region are seasonal, it's a good idea to plan ahead.

With its historic main street and peaceful waterway, it's easy to see why readers call Lindsay one of the prettiest towns in the country.

Explore Kawartha Lakes website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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