Cineplex is showing free movies this weekend and concessions cost $3
You can get cheap popcorn and a free movie ticket with this deal.
Cineplex is offering free movies and $3 concessions across Canada this weekend.
There's a certain way to get this deal if you want free tickets and discounted popcorn, drinks and candy.
Community Day is back at Cineplex Canada theatres, The Rec Room and Playdium locations on Saturday, November 14, 2026.
It supports BGC Canada, the country's largest organization dedicated to helping children and youth.
So, on Community Day, $1 from every concession, food, and beverage purchase, XSCAPE Playcard purchase and reload, and game band purchase and reload at The Rec Room and Playdium will be donated to BGC Canada.
Cineplex theatres across Canada will have free screenings of family films on November 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time. Tickets are only available in-theatre and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
You can find showtimes online for Community Day films, including The LEGO Movie, Paddington 2, A Minecraft Movie, and Tom & Jerry, at your local Cineplex theatre.
Many theatres across the country are showing free movies on Saturday, but the following locations won't be participating in the free movie event:
- Cineplex Don Mills VIP (Toronto, ON)
- Cineplex Brentwood VIP (Burnaby, BC)
- Fifth Avenue Cinemas (Vancouver, BC)
- Cineplex University District VIP (Calgary, AB)
- Cineplex IMAX Galeries de la Capitale (Quebec City, QC)
You can also get a regular popcorn, a regular drink, and select candy for $3 each plus tax at Cineplex theatres, but only until 11 a.m. local time on November 14.
XSCAPE locations will offer 30-minute non-redemption Playcards or tokens on Community Day, which means you can play games for free before seeing a movie.
At The Rec Room and Playdium, free non-redemption one-hour game bands will be given out between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time.
Also, you can get select snacks, including fries and mini donuts, at The Rec Room, and fries, regular popcorn, regular drinks and select candy at Playdium for $3 each plus tax until 12 p.m. local time on November 14.
Cineplex will donate $1 from every concession, food, and beverage purchase, Playcard purchase and reload, and game band purchase and reload throughout Community Day, not just in the morning.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.