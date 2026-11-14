One of the world's best beaches is 4 hours from Toronto and it's a sugar-sand oasis
Powdery shores and crystal-clear waters await. 🌴 🌊
If you've been dreaming of your next beach vacation, you may want to keep this postcard-worthy oasis in mind.
I recently spent five days soaking up the sun at this white sand destination, and I'm starting to think no other beach will ever compare.
With shimmering turquoise waters, powder-soft sand, and crystal-clear waves, it's the very definition of "paradise," and it's easy to see why it's named one of the best beaches in the world.
The destination
Grace Bay Beach is a world-renowned gem, with impossibly clear water and silky-smooth sand.
It sits along the northeastern coast of Providenciales, one of the main islands of Turks and Caicos, about a 4-hour flight from Toronto.
The beach's beauty hasn't gone unnoticed. It's received numerous awards and accolades over the years, including recognition at the World Travel Awards and Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, where it has been named among the world's best beaches.
In 2026, it landed at number 17 on the list of The World's 50 Best Beaches.
Grace Bay Beach.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
With its stretches of sugary white sand and dazzling turquoise water, it's no surprise the beach has earned such a reputation.
Before experiencing this spot myself, I thought beaches like this only existed on postcards or heavily filtered Instagram posts. I was in awe of just how vibrant the water was, and how you could see right down to the sandy bottom, as if looking through glass.
The water felt just as inviting as it looked. It was like stepping into a bathtub. As soon as I waded through the shimmering waves, I knew I wanted to spend all afternoon, if not my entire vacation, floating around in the shallows.
Grace Bay Beach.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Part of what makes Grace Bay so appealing is its natural protection from rougher seas. A barrier reef lies about a mile offshore, helping shelter the beach from larger waves and creating the calm conditions it's known for.
Grace Bay is also famous for its powdery sand. Unlike many beaches where sand is primarily made up of quartz, the sand here contains fine fragments of coral and other calcium-carbonate-rich marine material.
This unusual composition contributes to its soft, silky texture and brilliant white hue.
I was also taken aback by how clean and unspoiled the shoreline was. Unlike the Ontario beaches I was used to, there were virtually no rocks or washed-up seaweed along the soft, white sand.
Madeline on Grace Bay Beach.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Where to stay
I stayed at Beaches Turks and Caicos, an all-inclusive, family-friendly resort just steps from Grace Bay Beach.
The sprawling resort is home to five themed villages, inspired by places like Italy, France, the Caribbean, and Key West, with 758 rooms and suites in total.
I stayed in the newly opened Treasure Beach Village, which officially opened on March 1, 2026.
Treasure Beach Village pool.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
According to the resort's website, it's the most exclusive village at Beaches Turks and Caicos, designed for a more elevated vacation experience.
I stayed in a Treasure Beach Oceanview Concierge Suite, and it was so comfortable that it was almost hard to convince myself to leave and head to Grace Bay Beach.
It was a dreamy spot to unwind after a day in the sun, with a comfy king-sized bed, beautiful ocean views, a balcony overlooking the pool, and a dream bathroom with a massive shower, double sinks, and a separate vanity area.
Treasure Beach Village hotel room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
As small as it might sound, one of the little luxuries I appreciated most was the turn-down service.
There was nothing better than returning to my room after a full day of swimming and sunbathing to find the bed turned down, everything tidied up, and a restocked bar.
It was a little touch that made the stay feel extra special.
Treasure Beach Village hotel room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
What to do
Staying at Beaches Turks and Caicos on Grace Bay Beach means there's plenty to keep you busy, whether you're after a laid-back beach getaway or a more action-packed vacation.
The main highlight is, of course, the beach, and I spent a lot of time lounging on the velvety sand, soaking up the turquoise views and swimming in the warm, glassy waters.
The resort is also home to 10 pools, including an infinity-edge pool at Treasure Beach Village. You can take a break from the saltwater and enjoy a relaxing dip with a cocktail in hand. Cue the piña coladas from the swim-up bars!
Pool at Treasure Beach Village.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
As the resort caters to families, there are plenty of kid-friendly attractions, along with activities for adults.
The 45,000-square-foot water park boasts water slides, lazy rivers and water cannons, and I can personally attest that it's just as fun for adults as it is for kids.
There's also a packed entertainment calendar. From weekly beach parties featuring fire eaters, limbo dancers and street parades to Sesame Street live stage shows and kids' camp adventures, there's plenty happening around the resort.
Foam party at the Beaches Turks and Caicos.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
During my visit, the resort was hosting its annual Fall Fam Jam, featuring family-focused experiences, island raves and performances by acts like Kidz Bop and Lenny Pearce. It was a lively way to wrap up the day, with entertainment that kept the energy going well into the evening.
Another highlight was the excursions.
Along with activities included in the stay, guests can book optional paid excursions through Island Routes.
I enjoyed a scuba diving adventure, which was included with my stay, and it was a fun way to get off the property and explore the turquoise waters beyond the beach.
I also embarked on an optional cruise to Iguana Island, where we visited the wild iguanas, enjoyed the onboard waterslide and did some more scuba diving.
Boat tour to Iguana Island.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Other activities available at the resort include kayaking, windsurfing and paddleboarding.
One of my favourite ways to wind down, however, was a little more low-key: the cinema. Conveniently located on the ground floor of Treasure Beach Village, it features comfy chairs, unlimited snacks and a mix of family-friendly and adult films. It was such a nice way to cozy up and relax after a day in the sun.
When it comes to dining, there's certainly plenty of choice, with 23 restaurants and three food trucks on the property.
Sky Restaurant breakfast.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Sky Restaurant was my favourite. The venue offers gorgeous rooftop views of the beach, and was even more stunning at sunset, when the sky glowed with shades of pink and purple.
I enjoyed it so much that I returned for breakfast, which was just as delicious.
The newly opened Butch's Island Chop House was another highlight. The venue boasts upscale decor and warm lighting, perfect for date night.
Butch's Island Chop House.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
I also loved Bella Napoli Pizzeria, an open-air wood-fired pizza restaurant serving made-to-order pies. It was a perfect lunch stop, and the quality was next-level.
With so many restaurants to choose from, there's lots of opportunity to find something you love.
Madeline at Sky Restaurant. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
When to visit
I visited Grace Bay Beach and Beaches Turks and Caicos in early October, during the destination's low season.
There are typically fewer tourists during this time, and accommodation rates are often at their lowest, making it a good time to look for deals.
A woman in a pink dress enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The beach, amenities and restaurants weren't crowded during my stay, and I was able to completely unwind without feeling like I had to compete for a spot by the pool or on the sand.
One thing to keep in mind, though, is that October falls within hurricane season in Turks and Caicos, which runs from June through November.
There were a few showers during my stay, but they didn't last long, and most of the time, I was able to enjoy hot weather and sunny skies.
According to Visit Turks and Caicos, February, March and April are generally the best months to visit, offering a good balance of weather, prices and availability.
A refreshing beachside drink against clear turquoise waters.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Getting there
Getting to this paradise is easier than you might think. Direct flights from Toronto to Providenciales International Airport (PLS) take around four hours.
Airlines offering routes between Toronto and Providenciales include Air Canada, WestJet and Porter, although flight schedules and availability vary by season.
From the airport, you'll need to arrange transportation to your accommodation. If you're staying at Beaches Turks and Caicos, you can enjoy a complimentary airport transfer.
With its crystal-clear waters, powdery sand, and turquoise hues, Grace Bay Beach is definitely worth a spot on your bucket list.
Beaches Turks and Caicos
Treasure Beach Village.
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Price: $436 USD + per adult, per night, $38 USD + per child, per night
Location: Lower Bight Rd., The Bight Settlement, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Beaches Turks and Caicos offered Madeline Forsyth the opportunity to visit with no expectation of coverage, positive or otherwise.
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