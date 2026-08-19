Ontario is home to Canada's best beach with a crescent of golden sand and emerald water
It's a magical spot for a last-minute summer escape.
You don't have to leave Ontario to enjoy Canada's best beach. This beautiful shoreline with sparkling blue-green water and golden sand is one of the country's most epic spots for a summer escape.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the best beaches in the country, and this hidden gem was one of the spots mentioned.
Tucked along the shores of Lake Superior in Pukaskwa National Park lies Horseshoe Beach, a crescent-shaped shoreline with rolling dunes and forest stretching out behind it.
According to the Lake Superior Circle Tour website, Horseshoe Beach has "golden sand and glistening emerald waters," making it a stunning spot to enjoy during the warmer months.
It's even been described as the "secret paradise of Pukaskwa" by Superior Country, and it's easy to see why once you get a look at the shoreline.
While the water might look like something off a tropical postcard, it doesn't necessarily feel tropical. As the beach is located on Lake Superior, be prepared for chillier temperatures.
Horseshoe Beach is reached by an accessible boardwalk from Hattie Cove Campground.
The short route takes you through the forest and past rolling sand dunes before opening up to the beach. The shoreline is surrounded by boreal forest and granite, with driftwood scattered along the sand.
If you're looking to turn a beach day into more of an adventure, there are hiking trails nearby.
The Southern Headland Trail is a 2.2-kilometre moderate hike with views over Hattie Cove, Pulpwood Harbour and Horseshoe Bay.
There's also the 2-kilometre Manito Miikana, or "Spirit Trail," which climbs through the forest to panoramic views of Lake Superior and the Pic River Dunes.
Pukaskwa has other sandy shores to explore, too. Middle and North Beach offer natural stretches of sand with driftwood along the Lake Superior shoreline, while nearby trails provide more opportunities to explore the park.
And if you're planning a visit this summer, there's some timely good news: Parks Canada is offering free admission to national parks through September 7, 2026, as part of the Canada Strong Pass. The program also includes 25% off camping and overnight stays during the same period.
If you're craving a beach escape before summer ends, this Lake Superior destination has been named the best in the country by readers.
Horseshoe Beach
Price: $7.25 daily admission per adult
When: Until October 15, 2026, weather-dependent
Address: Hwy 627, Heron Bay, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.