Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dance in Montreal Home Hardware to Xav Trudeau's song
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are back in Montreal, dancing in the aisle of a hardware store.
Trudeau’s son Xavier posted the video on his Instagram account.
In it, the former prime minister is seen dancing with a plunger as his son’s music plays in the Home Hardware in downtown Montreal.
Perry, who seems to be filming, is seen headbanging and jumping.
Xavier Trudeau has been releasing music under the artist name “Xav.”
This is not the first time his father is featured in promotional videos for his songs.
In this latest video, Trudeau is wearing sunglasses, jeans and a white t-shirt.
“In the Home Hardware on St-Laurent St.,” he announces before singing along to his son’s song.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 18, 2026.
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