In the news today: Ottawa announces retaliatory tariffs, B.C. wildfires, OSAP changes
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Ottawa to announce retaliatory tariffs today
The federal government is set to unveil details of Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the United States today.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon are also expected to share details of supports for workers affected by tariffs.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday the counter-tariffs would kick in on Sept. 8.
Carney suspended trade talks with the United States late Friday, accusing the U.S. of trying to introduce last-minute demands which would limit Canada's ability to make trade deals with other countries and protect its culture and sovereignty.
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Canadian and United States flags are seen flying near Parliament Hill, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The B-C Wildfire Service is warning of a return to hot, dry and windy conditions this week.
The service said late Monday the number of active wildfires fell to just below 180 after surging past that number over the weekend due to a record 11-thousand lightning strikes.
The province had previously reported around 125 wildfires on Friday ahead of the storm.
In a separate update, the B-C Wildfire Service said all remaining evacuation alerts for properties in and around Peachland had been lifted as the threat from the Bald Range wildfire was deemed to be over for that area.
Meantime, residents of the nearby Meadow Valley area were allowed to return home with the downgrading of an evacuation order on Monday.
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Canadian and United States flags are seen flying near Parliament Hill, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Notley, Kenney join forces in federalist campaign
Two former Alberta political foes are joining forces to make the case for the province to stay in Canada.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says former premiers Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley are co-chairing its campaign to keep the country united.
Kenney was a premier under the United Conservative Party, defeating Notley’s NDP government in 2019.
The chamber says the pair will lead the campaign in demonstrating that a prosperous Alberta includes Canada.
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Canadian and United States flags are seen flying near Parliament Hill, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Students worry about rising debt amid OSAP changes
As Aidan Jeffers begins his graduate studies at the University of Toronto, he says he will have to work more hours and possibly rely on food banks due to drastic changes to student financial aid in Ontario — and the resulting debt he expects to rack up.
Jeffers said he's been working two jobs over the summer as large student loans weigh on his mind. He also plans to work 25 or 30 hours a week during the school year.
Earlier this year, Premier Doug Ford's government announced it would sharply cut student assistance grants, citing "unsustainable" costs.
As of Aug. 1, the proportion of non-repayable grants a student can receive through the Ontario Student Assistance Program has been reduced from 85 per cent to a maximum of 25 per cent, with the rest given in loans.
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Canadian and United States flags are seen flying near Parliament Hill, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Criterion to establish brick-and-mortar home in Canada
Out of the closet, into the cellar.
Criterion is making a permanent home in downtown Toronto in collaboration with its Canadian distributor Cinema Cellar.
Criterion is a home entertainment company popular among cinephiles for its meticulously curated collection of films.
The shop will open during the Toronto International Film Festival next month.
The move comes after the Blu-ray maker brought a mobile version of its famous Criterion Closet to TIFF last year, inviting movie lovers to tour the space for three minutes at a time and pick from their collection of physical media.
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Canadian and United States flags are seen flying near Parliament Hill, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Jeff Tweedy, Finneas to honour Feist in Toronto
Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and Los Angeles songwriter-producer Finneas will pay tribute to Toronto's Leslie Feist at this year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Tweedy and Finneas will perform Feist’s songs at the Sept. 26 gala at Toronto’s Massey Hall.
Both artists have been impacted by Feist’s music and wanted to take part to honour her songwriting, says a publicist for the event.
Finneas, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, will also induct Feist into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026
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