Parties talk taxes, trade war and parental leave on Day 2 of Quebec election campaign

Day 2 of campaigning on Quebec election trail
Day 2 of campaigning on Quebec election trail
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon speaks during an election campaign stop outside the site of the cancelled Northvolt plant in McMasterville, Que., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. Quebecers will vote in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Taxes, parental leave and the U.S. trade war are taking centre stage during the first full day of campaigning on the Quebec election trail.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is promising to reduce taxes for Quebec businesses by 20 per cent in his first term as premier if his party wins the Oct. 5 election.

St-Pierre Plamondon made his announcement at the site of the cancelled Northvolt electric battery plant, to highlight what he described as the failures of the Coalition Avenir Québec government to boost the economy through intervention.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Millard focused on the ongoing trade war, and pledged to reduce the share of Quebec exports going to the United States by at least 15 per cent by diversifying its markets.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette, meanwhile, is promising to boost the Quebec parental insurance plan to offer an additional two weeks of leave for fathers as well as more flexibility and bereavement leave.

Québec solidaire is expanding on a promise to open a network of 15 public grocery stores, while the Conservatives are promising what they call a historic tax cut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026. 

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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