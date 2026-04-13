Fréchette faces a tight timeline to revive CAQ

Quebec premier-designate Christine Fréchette under tight deadline to redefine CAQ
Fréchette faces a tight timeline to revive CAQ
CAQ premier-elect Christine Frechette celebrates while giving remarks after winning the CAQ leadership race, in Drummondville, Que., on Sunday, April 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Quebec premier-designate Christine Fréchette has a bit more than five months to make her party more appealing to Quebecers before the provincial elections.

Fréchette was elected over the weekend to replace François Legault as leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec, which polling aggregator Qc125 predicts is on track to win zero seats on Oct. 5.

Political scientist Éric Bélanger says Fréchette’s rise to the CAQ leadership could offer the party the renewal it needs to reverse its decline.

But the professor says she'll need to fend off attempts by the Parti Québécois and the Conservatives to court disaffected CAQ voters.

And Bélanger adds that her leadership campaign's focus on economic issues could make it harder to distinguish herself from Liberal Leader Charles Milliard.

Stéphane Paquet is president and CEO of Montréal International, an agency focused on attracting foreign investment to the Montreal area, and Fréchette's former employer.

Paquet describes her as diligent and methodical, comparing her work style to Pauline Marois, the PQ premier from 2012-14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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