I blind taste-tested No Name snacks against the big brand rivals — The results are shocking

Price doesn't always equal quality!

Left: smiling woman holds popcorn bags; Right: an assortment of packaged treats on a table.

Trying No Name vs. Brand Name scancks

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Contributing Writer

No name brand — sold at Loblaws stores — has a lot of dupe snack options at lower prices. But is cheaper better? Or is it worth splurging for a name-brand option?

What makes a snack good comes down to a few factors: taste, obviously, but also value for money and what you're in the mood for. There's nothing worse than splurging on something you think will be amazing, and it isn't, and nothing better than finding cheap $1-2 snacks that are truly amazing.

Never fear, I've put no name snacks to the test for you so you can see for yourself how they stack up to their counterparts. I recruited a few friends to help me set up blind taste tests for seven different products to see if I could guess which were no name and which were name brand. I was dead wrong on two of them, to my total shock.

Sour cream chips

Left: sour cream and onion Pringles with no-name chips, in two cans; Right: someone lifting a chip from the container

Pringles and No Names chips

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

The first chip I tried was tasty and crunchy, just like you want a chip to be. It seemed to have a good sour cream and onion flavour and was enjoyable. No notes. The second one looked the exact same, but when I bit into it, I thought it was a slightly thicker chip with a more satisfying crunch. The flavour was very similar but a bit stronger and punchier.

Based on more crunch and flavour, I guessed that second one was Pringles, but I was WRONG. The no name chips were the thicker-cut chip with more flavour. I liked them better and would choose them again. My friend disagreed and thought the Pringles had a more "sour cream and oniony" flavour.

  • No name potato chips: $2 for 142 grams
  • Pringles: $2.99 for 158 grams

Verdict: Both were quite good, but I thought the no name had a slight edge and would probably choose that again.

Microwave popcorn

Left: Two bowls of popcorn; Right: yellow and black microwave popcorn boxes on a wooden table.

No Name and Cineplex popcorn

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

This one was so easy. My friend brought over the two bowls of popcorn, I tried one kernel of each and could tell immediately that one was way more buttery and flavourful. I guessed it was the Cineplex brand option and was right. The no name popcorn was very mild; probably shouldn't be advertising a "butter flavour" only to disappoint.

  • No name popcorn: $2 for three 82-gram bags
  • Cineplex popcorn: $2.69 for three 85-gram bags

Verdict: No name is barely cheaper, so I'd easily pay an extra few cents for buttery popcorn! It's still not the same as you get at the movie theatre, but it's a lot closer.

Ice cream bars

Left: Revello and no name vanilla chocolate-coated ice cream bar boxes; Right: two ice cream bars held over a plate.

No Name and Revello ice cream bars

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I was pretty excited to try these ice cream bars because, well, ice cream. I had my friend bring them both out to me on a plate and I inspected them closely. One had visibly more chocolate, a thicker coating on the outside that wasn't cracked (see the pic). This made me immediately think it was the brand-name option because maybe no name was cutting some corners for a lower price.

I then tasted each and thought they were very similar. Taste-wise, pretty indistinguishable, except for more chocolate on the one — bonus points for sure.

I guessed that the one with more chocolate was Revello, but I was wrong. Wrong! The one with more chocolate was the no name option. I was super surprised by this outcome.

  • No name vanilla ice cream bars: $3.50 for six bars (58 cents each)
  • Revello bars: $5.49 for 12 bars (46 cents each)

Verdict: No name is better but actually a little more expensive per bar. Worth it for the extra chocolate.

Crackers

Left: Two round crackers on a hand; Right: yellow and red cracker boxes on a wooden table.

Ritz and No Name crackers

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I'll start by saying that neither the Ritz nor no name crackers impressed me much. They're dry and taste like nothing. Crackers really are all about the dips and toppings, aren't they?

In any case, one had a slightly more cheesy and salty taste to it, so I guessed that to be the Ritz cracker. I was right. The no name version was — like so many things on this list — bland in comparison.

  • No name crackers: $2.50 for 225 grams
  • Ritz crackers: $2.50 for 180 grams

Verdict: While neither is amazing, I'd go for Ritz again.

Mac and cheese

Two pots boil on a stove beside KD and no-name macaroni and cheese boxes and packets.

KD and No Name macaroni and cheese

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Similar to the popcorn, this was one of the easiest guesses. Just one bite told me which option was KD — it was cheesier. Way cheesier. Now, is it a fake kind of cheese? Yes. But at least it has a flavour. The no name brand was very, very bland. I would 100% have to add more cheese into it to make it a true mac and cheese experience.

If the taste doesn't tell you which one is KD, then the colour will. It's super vibrant orange, unlike the no name, which is a boring beige.

  • No name macaroni and cheese: $1.19 for 200 grams
  • Kraft Dinner: $1.69 for 200 grams

Verdict: The KD box tasted more flavourful and therefore gets a slight advantage.

Chocolate

A hand holds two almond milk chocolate bars: purple Cadbury Dairy Milk and yellow No Name.

Cadbury and No Name chocolate

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I have tried No name chocolate quite a few times in the past.

The Cadbury chocolate is significantly better — rich flavour, smooth texture, sweet but not overpowering. You can tell it's high-quality chocolate. No name, by comparison, is super sweet and has a slightly waxier texture. It's not bad, but it's not star-quality chocolate.

  • No name chocolate bar: $2 for 100 grams
  • Cadbury chocolate bar: $3.49 for 90 grams

Verdict: If your budget can handle it, splurge on Cadbury. It's way better.

Chocolate-covered almonds

Two packages of milk chocolate-covered almonds sit behind bowls containing several almonds.

President's Choice and No Name chocolate covered almonds

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I almost didn't add these chocolate-covered almonds into the mix because it sort of felt like comparing no name to another basically no name brand, President's Choice, the house brand of Loblaws. I assumed they would be the same because they're both budget brands — it's not Lindt or Cadbury or anything.

Visually, they looked the exact same. Texturally, too — both had a solid crunch to the almond, and the chocolate coating was the same thickness. The taste, however, was quite different. One was significantly sweeter and kind of fake-tasting, while the other was richer, smoother, and overall a tastier chocolate flavour.

I guessed that the sweeter option = No name, and I was right.

  • No name chocolate-covered almonds: $4.49 for 225 grams ($2 per 100 grams)
  • President's Choice chocolate-covered almonds: $7.99 for 340 grams ($2.35 per 100 grams)

Verdict: The higher price point for President's Choice does make for yummier chocolate, so I would get these in the future.

I'd say five out of seven correct is pretty good. Shows that while brand names are usually better, they're not always better. I guess I just have to keep snacking to see what's what.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
no nameno name brandno name productscanadian grocery stores
Eat and DrinkOpinionCanada
  • Alyssa Wiens

    Contributing Writer

    Alyssa Wiens (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves working from cozy cafés around the city and, in her spare time, you can find her kickboxing, walking with a podcast, and growing her houseplant collection.

I compared these No Name snacks to the brand-name versions so you don't waste money

Here's what's worth splurging on...

I compared No Name brand chocolate to 3 brand-name bars — the ranking is surprising

My job is so hard 🍫.

I compared No Name groceries to big brands — These simple swaps could save you serious money

Not everything is worth paying extra for. 👀

I tested Kirkland food products against the brand-name versions — Here's how they compare

Here's what you can get better, for cheaper. 💸👇

Government payment dates for 2027 were just revealed and here's when you'll get money

It includes OAS, CPP, CCB and other federal benefits.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 13 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

We have a few MaxPlus winners!

Third body pulled from 'unforgiving' waters in Squamish, B.C., boat tragedy: RCMP

Three dead in Squamish, B.C., boat tragedy

I went to Dollarama Canada for the first time as a newcomer — Here's what shocked me

It's so much more than I expected!

U.S. flights allowed to resume, but Canadians warned to expect delays

U.S. flights allowed to resume, delays expected

Another Costco store in Ontario is opening this month and it has a gas station

Members can already fill up at the gas station.

Woman, two children die in Alberta highway crash, eight-year-old in hospital

Woman, two children die in highway crash

This twinkly village near Toronto has holiday train rides and a massive Christmas market

It's like a holiday card come to life. 🎄

One of the world's best beaches is 4 hours from Toronto and it's a sugar-sand oasis

Powdery shores and crystal-clear waters await. 🌴 🌊