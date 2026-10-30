I compared grocery store muffins from No Frills, Walmart and Costco — There's a solid winner

I have a new favourite!

​Left: a woman posing with a stack of muffins. Right: packages of muffins on display

A smiling Costco shopper stacks muffins beside shelves of packaged blueberry and raisin bran muffins.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Contributing Writer

I'm a big fan of baked goods, so I was naturally eager to take on a muffin taste-test comparison. I bake quite a bit, and muffins are one of my go-tos because they're so versatile, always delicious, and can be good for breakfast, a snack or dessert depending on what you put in them.

I was curious how popular grocery store muffins would hold up against my own, so I went to No Frills, Walmart, and Costco to put them to the test.

And let me tell you — I was shocked by the results. It was surprisingly a close race, but one still came out on top.

Read on and find out where to get your next batch of muffins.

No Frills muffins

A cranberry lemon muffin beside its clear package of six muffins.

A cranberry lemon muffin beside its package of Farmer’s Market muffins.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

The first muffin I tried was the cranberry lemon option from No Frills. The store had a large display of Farmer's Market brand muffins, all for $6 each. The selection was good, too — I debated between this flavour, the morning glory option, and then classics like blueberry and chocolate chip.

Overall, I was very pleasantly surprised by this No Frills muffin. The texture was soft and moist, not at all stale. It had an almost cake-like texture throughout; one downside is that the top didn't have that crunchy muffin top texture you get with homemade muffins.

Flavour-wise, it had a strong lemony flavour—tart and not too sweet. There weren't as many cranberries as I would have liked, but overall they contributed to a nice flavour. I even wrote in my notes, "doesn't taste fake," which seems surprising looking back, but it was a solid muffin! Nutritionally, they probably can't pass as a health food (370 calories for one with 18 grams of fat and 24 grams of sugar), but they make a great snack.

  • Price: $6 pre-tax for six 100-gram muffins ($1 each)
  • Rating: 4/5

Walmart muffins

A hand holds a chocolate chip muffin beside a supermarket pack of banana chocolate chip muffins.

A chocolate chip muffin beside a supermarket pack of banana chocolate chip muffins.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Walmart had the worst muffin selection, focusing mostly on classic flavours like blueberry, bran, and carrot. I chose the banana chocolate chip flavour because there were a lot of chocolate chips in it, and I suppose I am still a child when it comes to that. They did have mini muffin options, which is a nice option, though.

I would say this was a solid store-bought muffin. Banana flavour is always a dead giveaway that something is not homemade, as I find it always has that fake flavour. This one had a strong banana flavour and did taste fake, though not in a terrible way. It wasn't overly sweet and had a really good amount of chocolate in it, so that balanced things out.

Texture was also very moist, soft, and fresh. Nutritional information was similar to No Frills (i.e. basically a cupcake).

  • Price: $6.48 for six 100-gram muffins ($1.08 each)
  • Rating: 4/5

The winner: Costco muffins

A muffin on a white plate beside a glass of milk, with a package of muffins on the table.

A Costco Canada muffin served with milk beside a package of Kirkland muffins.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I've had Costco muffins plenty of times and always thought they were good... Until I recently tried their blueberry muffins during a Costco bakery taste-test and was very disappointed. Fresh off of that experience, I had low expectations for these banana walnut muffins. But let me tell you: my faith is restored. These were really good.

I thought that they had a really mild but tasty banana flavour — almost homemade in that it didn't have a fake aftertaste. The crunchy walnuts on top were a great contrast to the soft muffin. This one was more dense than the others, less cake-like. They are made with buttermilk, which always adds a really nice texture and flavour.

The nutritional information is not on the packages, but some online sleuthing leads me to think these muffins top 400 calories.

  • Price: $7.99 for eight 106-gram muffins ($1 each)
  • Rating: 4.5/5

This is probably the closest taste-test competition I've ever done. Flavour, quality, cost and nutritional information were nearly the same across the board, with Costco taking a slight win. Who knew muffins were a grocery store's star product?

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

costcocostco canadawalmartno frillscanadian grocery stores
Eat and DrinkOpinionCanada
  • Alyssa Wiens

    Contributing Writer

    Alyssa Wiens (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves working from cozy cafés around the city and, in her spare time, you can find her kickboxing, walking with a podcast, and growing her houseplant collection.

I ranked some of Costco's most popular bakery items — 2 of them are not worth the hype

Croissants and muffins and cookies, oh my!

I compared bagels from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — one was a major letdown

The winner? Shocking! 🥯

I compared chocolate chip cookies from Costco, Walmart and No Frills — one won by a landslide

Only one cookie is worth your money 🍪

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

Canada has issued travel warnings for 8 winter sun spots, including Cuba, Mexico & Jamaica

Escaping the cold this winter? Read this first.👇

4 injured after home invasion, shooting near Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood

4 injured after home invasion, shooting in Toronto

This cozy Ontario village was just named the best Christmas town in Canada

It was also named the second-best Christmas town in North America. ❄️

Recalls for cookies, gravy, cheese and more food items were recently issued in Canada

You can get a refund for the recalled items sold at Costco.

A new forecast says these parts of Canada will have a white Christmas this year

Some places only have a chance of a white Christmas.

Man gets more than 16 years in prison for Islamic State knife attack on B.C. bus

Man sentenced for terror attack on B.C. bus

City of Victoria issues warning after owl attacks same person twice in three days

B.C. owl attacks same person twice in three days

Female pedestrian killed in cement truck collision in Richmond, B.C.

Woman killed in B.C. cement truck collision