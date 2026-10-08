14 products that I always buy at Costco even though I hate shopping there
A few Kirkland Signature items are better than name brands!
Costco doesn't have the best shopping experience, but there are some products that I always go there to buy.
That includes Kirkland Signature and name-brand items because of the prices and sizes.
Even though I have a Costco membership, I actually hate shopping there because of inconsiderate shoppers and the overwhelming size of the store.
There are some products I won't ever buy at the wholesale retailer, but there are some items I just can't resist.
So, I only go to the wholesale retailer once a month or once every few months to get the specific items I need, then I leave as quickly as I can, and do the rest of my shopping at the local grocery store.
Here are more than a dozen products I buy at Costco Canada stores even though I hate shopping there.
Kirkland Signature muffins
Kirkland Signature muffins.
An 870-gram pack of Kirkland Signature blueberry muffins costs $7.99 at Costco.
That works out to $0.91 per 100 grams and $0.99 per muffin.
When I shop at the wholesale retailer once a month or once every few months, I always get these blueberry muffins or other flavours like double chocolate and put some in the freezer to have for breakfast later on.
Kirkland Signature cookies
Kirkland Signature cookies.
It costs $11.99 for a 1.07-kilogram pack of chocolate chunk cookies. That price breaks down to $1.11 per 100 grams.
Costco also has a "chocolate lover's cookie pack" with chocolate chunk, double chocolate and white chocolate macadamia cookies. It has more variety, but I prefer this pack because I don't like the white chocolate macadamia cookies.
Plus, the chocolate chunk cookies taste even better when warmed up since I put half of the pack in the freezer to last longer.
Kirkland Signature frozen berries
Kirkland Signature frozen berries.
A two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen berries costs $18.99, which works out to $0.94 per 100 grams.
This is a blend of strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.
Costco also has Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries and frozen blueberries, but I prefer to get one bag with a blend of berries instead of two bags of different berries.
Nutella
Nutella at Costco.
A pack with two one-kilogram jars of Nutella costs $18.99 at Costco, which works out to $9.49 per jar and $0.94 per 100 grams.
It's cheaper to get this bulk-sized pack at Costco than smaller individual jars at the grocery store.
Even though the Kirkland dupe of Nutella is cheaper, it doesn't taste as good, so I always opt for the name-brand at the wholesale retailer.
Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon
Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon.
Costco has a 303-gram bottle of Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon for $6.99, and the price breaks down to $2.30 per 100 grams.
That's not the cheapest price per 100 grams for a product at Costco, but it's cheaper than the name-brand ground cinnamon at my local grocery store.
Redpath granulated sugar
Redpath granulated sugar at Costco.
It costs $5.69 for a four-kilogram bag of Redpath granulated sugar at Costco. That works out to just $0.14 per 100 grams.
Usually, grocery stores only have two-kilogram bags, so when I shop at Costco once a month or once every few months, I buy this bulk-sized bag instead.
Mutti passata
Mutti passata at Costco.
It costs $18.99 for a case of six 796-millilitre jars of Mutti passata at Costco, which works out to $3.16 per jar and $0.39 per 100 millilitres.
My local grocery store only sells this product as individual jars, and the jars are smaller. So, not only do I get more of the product at Costco, but it also costs less because it's in bulk.
Kirkland Signature parchment paper
Kirkland Signature parchment paper.
Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper costs $19.99 for a pack of two rolls. The price breaks down to $0.52 per square metre.
Since I use this product for cooking almost every day and sometimes for baking, I always put it in my cart when I shop at Costco.
Alcan aluminum foil
Alcan aluminum foil at Costco.
It costs $34.99 for a bulk-sized roll of Alcan aluminum foil, which works out to $0.58 per square metre.
Just like the parchment paper, this is a product I use often, so I always look for it at Costco and put it in my cart when I see it in stock.
San Pellegrino Naturali sparkling beverage
San Pellegrino Naturali sparkling beverage at Costco.
It costs $22.99 for a variety pack of San Pellegrino Naturali that has two dozen 330 millilitre cans.
That works out to just $0.95 per can and $0.29 per 100 millilitres.
This case of sparkling beverages comes with two flavours at Costco, so it's cheaper than buying six-packs of each flavour at the grocery store.
Also, I don't drink classic pop like Sprite or Coke, and I buy this product at the wholesale retailer because it's like pop but tastes better, in my opinion.
Ruffles All Dressed chips
Ruffles All Dressed chips at Costco.
Ruffles All Dressed chips cost $7.99 for a 612-gram bag at Costco. That price breaks down to $1.30 per 100 grams.
This product is bigger than what's available at my local grocery store, and the price per 100 grams is cheaper, so I always look for it when I shop at Costco.
Made Good mini granola bites
Made Good mini granola bites at Costco.
Costco has a 576-gram bag of Made Good mini granola bites for $13.99, which works out to $2.42 per 100 grams.
It comes with 24 pouches of granola bites, and that means each pouch costs just $0.66.
Not only is the product cheaper, but it also comes with two flavours in one pack, so I don't have to buy multiple flavours at the grocery store.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Costco.
Costco now has a bigger pack of peanut M&M's, and it costs $19.99 for a 1.37-kilogram bag.
That breaks down to $1.45 per 100 grams, which isn't the cheapest compared to other products at Costco, but it's still a good price.
Since this is one of my favourite snacks, I always buy it when I shop at Costco once a month or once every few months.
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies
Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.
It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies with 30 bags.
The price works out to $1.88 per 100 grams and just $0.53 per bag.
These cookies taste better than name-brand mini Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, in my opinion, so the product is a must-have.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.