Recalls for cookies, gravy, cheese and more food items were recently issued in Canada
You can get a refund for the recalled items sold at Costco.
Product recalls for cheese, shrimp, gravy, cookies, chocolate and more foods were issued in October.
You might have these affected items in your fridge, freezer or pantry, and you can get a refund for a few of them.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the recalls are due to undeclared ingredients, extraneous material and Listeria contamination.
These products were sold at grocery stores in Canada, including Costco, Farm Boy and Loblaw-owned retailers.
Here's what you need to know about the food recalls that were issued in Canada during October.
Various brands of organic cheeses
Recalled Farm Boy cheese.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Various brands of organic cheeses were recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The affected Farm Boy, Life Smart and L'Ancêtre products were sold nationally.
Here are the product names, sizes, codes and best-before dates of the recalled Farm Boy items:
- Organic Swiss Cheese, 190 grams
- 8 08912 02276 5
- BB: 2027 JL 30243E
- Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese, 200 grams
- 8 08912 02279 6
- BB: 2027 JL 30811D
- Organic Old Cheddar Cheese, 200 grams
- 8 08912 02278 9
- BB: 2027 JL 30562D
- Organic Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese, 200 grams
- 8 08912 01237 7
- BB: 2027 JL 30G6D
- Organic 3-Year-Old Cheddar Cheese, 195 grams
- 8 08912 01236 0
- BB: 2027 JL 30392Z
Here are the product names, sizes, codes and best-before dates of the recalled Life Smart items:
- Organic Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese, 200 grams
- 0 59749 99105 6
- BB: 2027 MR 30401E
Here are the product names, sizes, codes and best-before dates of the recalled L'Ancêtre items:
- Organic Swiss Cheese, 200 grams
- 7 78177 49960 5
- BB: 2027 JL 30243E
- Organic Cheddar Cheese Shredded Old, 2 kilograms
- 7 78177 82933 4
- S146E
- BB: 2026 DE 04
- Organic Mozza Cheddar Shredded Cheese Blend, 200 grams
- 7 78177 49950 6
- S150E
- BB: 2026 DE 11; BB: 2027 JA 17
- Organic Mozzarella Cheese Shredded Partially Skimmed, 1 kilogram
- 7 78177 82938 9
- S161E
- BB: 2026 DE 25
- Organic Swiss Cheese Shredded, 1 kilogram
- 7 78177 82960 0
- S164E
- BB: 2026 DE 25
- Organic Cheddar Cheese Shredded Medium, 2 kilograms
- 7 78177 85132 8
- S177E
- BB: 2027 JA 24
Kevin's Natural Foods turkey gravy
Recalled Kevin's Natural Foods turkey gravy.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Kevin's Natural Foods turkey gravy was recalled due to undeclared mustard.
The affected product was sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, including at Costco warehouses between September and October.
Kevin's Natural Foods turkey gravy in the 1.33 litre size with 8 10264 02763 3 as the UPC and 2026 DE 07 and 2026 DE 12 as the best-before dates is recalled. It includes all codes where mustard isn't declared on the label.
The product sold at Costco (item #1766699) has these best-before dates and codes:
- BB/MA 2026 DE 07 and lot code 26261 24985
- BB/MA 2026 DE 12 and lot code 26266 25248
- BB/MA 2026 DE 12 and lot code 26273 25717
If you bought this recalled item at Costco, you can return it to a warehouse in Canada for a full refund.
Nora's mint chip non-dairy frozen dessert
Recalled Nora's brand mint chip non-dairy frozen dessert.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain Nora's brand mint chip non-dairy frozen dessert was recalled because it contains peanuts that aren't declared on the label.
The affected product was sold in B.C., Alberta and Ontario, but the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it could have possibly been sold in other provinces and territories.
Nora's mint chip non-dairy frozen dessert in the 500-millilitre size is recalled. It has 6 27843 81424 5 as the UPC, TG-BF093T as the code and 03 APR 2028 as the best-before date.
President's Choice English-style gingersnap cookies
Certain packs of President's Choice English-style gingersnap cookies were recalled due to metal wire.
The affected product was sold nationally at Loblaw-owned stores.
President's Choice English-style gingersnap cookies in the 350-gram pack with 0 60383 76819 5 as the UPC and 2027 FE 08 and 2027 MR 14 as the best-before dates are recalled.
Smarter Snacks vegan protein puffs
Recalled Smarter Snacks Chili & Lime vegan protein puffs.
Canadian Food Inspection AgencyCanadian Food Inspection Agency
A certain flavour of Smarter Snacks brand vegan protein puffs was recalled due to undeclared milk.
The affected item was sold nationally in stores and online.
Only the Smarter Snacks Chili & Lime flavour in the 50-gram size pack with 8 684041 306837 as the UPC is recalled. It includes all lot codes where milk isn't declared on the label.
Various brands of shrimp rings with cocktail sauce
Various brands of shrimp rings with cocktail sauce were recalled due to undeclared mustard.
The affected President's Choice and SeaQuest products were sold nationally.
Here are the product names, sizes, codes and best-before dates of the recalled items:
- President's Choice Black Tiger Shrimp with Mild Cocktail Sauce, 568 grams
- UPC 0 60383 18048 5
- BEST BEFORE:2026 OC 06 and 2026 OC 07
- SeaQuest Shrimp Ring with Mild Cocktail Sauce, 454 grams
- UPC 0 60383 18047 8
- BEST BEFORE 2026 NO 05, 2026 NO 06, 2026 NO 26, 2026 NO 27, 2027 MR 04, 2027 AL 27, 2027 MA 07, 2027 JN 10, 2027 JN 11, 2027 JN 15, and 2027 JL 13
Snack set with chocolate
Recalled Lamontagne Milk Chocolate Bar from the Movie Night Gift Set.
Certain Movie Night Gift Sets (Costco item #2069285) were recalled due to undeclared almonds.
Some chocolate bars labelled as a Lamontagne Milk Chocolate Bar are actually the Lamontagne Milk Chocolate with Almonds Bar.
The affected product was sold at Costco warehouses and online at Costco.ca between September 24, 2026 and October 16, 2026.
These are the lot codes and best-before dates of the recalled chocolate bars:
- Lamontagne Milk Chocolate Bar, 100 grams
- lot code 2G25804A and BB/MA 2028-03-28
- lot code 2G25704B and BB/MA 2028-03-28
You can find the codes and dates printed on the plastic wrap around the chocolate bar.
The recalled Movie Night Gift Set with the Lamontagne Milk Chocolate Bar can be returned to a Costco warehouse in Canada for a full refund.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.