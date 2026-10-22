I shop at Costco all the time but I've officially stopped buying these 7 things

Sorry, just not worth it 🤷

Left: Costco produce section with people shopping; Right: person holding bag of milk chocolate pistachios

Costco Canada — what's worth buying there and what's so not.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Before heading into Costco, I have a little pep talk with myself: You're going in for 10 things only. That means you can come out with 12 and no more. It's always fun to try something new, but it's easy to get carried away and buy all the things.

It's equally important to know what is and isn't worth it, which ultimately comes down to the product's value, whether you like it, and whether the bulk sizes make sense for your space and lifestyle.

With all that in mind, I've trialled quite a few different Costco products. To help you make the most of your next shopping trip, here are nine things I've stopped buying — and why.

Clothes

Piles of clothing on a store table with various colors and a price sign overhead.

Piles of clothing on sale in a Costco Canada.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Starting out hot because I know people will not agree with me on this (Costco clothing lovers are very passionate about it). It's not that I'll never buy clothes at Costco again, but I do generally avoid the entire section.

I used to spend time looking through the racks, but it became too overwhelming. I can not fight off other shoppers and try to find my size in a messy pile while also making sure my cart doesn't get moved somewhere else in the store. I also prefer being able to try on clothes in a fitting room.

  • Pro tip: If you're going to navigate the clothes section, bring a buddy. They can watch your cart, be your mirror, or help you catch that falling pile of sweatshirts.

Multi-pack toothpaste (and other personal care items)

Sensodyne Pronamel toothpaste 4-pack on sale for $19.99 at a store.

4-pack of Sensodyne Pronamel toothpaste for $19.99.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I don't know about you, but I will always run out of toothpaste, go buy more, and then come home to realize I had another tube in my bathroom already. And if I buy a Costco multi-pack, there's probably going to be an extra four tubes around.

For this reason, it's just not worth buying the multi-pack option. Yes, it's a bit cheaper ($19.99 for four or $4.99 each; the equivalent brand is around $7 at Walmart for one tube), but toothpaste is often on sale anyway, so I'd rather just buy when I need it rather than accidentally hoarding all the toothpaste in the world. This goes for other personal care items like soap, toothbrushes and razors — multi-packs don't get used; they get hoarded in my cupboard.

Oil

A 2L bottle of Kirkland organic extra virgin olive oil in a cardboard box.

Organic extra virgin olive oil, 2L bottle.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Good oils like an EVOO can be really expensive, so I definitely understand the desire to buy in bulk at Costco — it's a lot cheaper ($17.99 for this 2-litre bottle).

But... oils can go bad. They get rancid if you don't use them up fast enough. So, for a solo shopper, Costco sizes are not a good idea because I don't go through it very often. It's not a good deal if the oil goes bad on my shelf.

  • Tip: If you are going for Costco-sized oils (and other products like nuts that can go rancid), store them safely, like in a dark, cool place away from the sun.

Toilet paper

Stacks of Kirkland bath tissue packs on a pallet in a store.

Bulk Kirkland bath tissue packs stacked for shoppers.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

This also falls into the "I only shop for myself so this is not a reasonably-sized product" category. Yes, I know it's cheaper (30 rolls for $23.99) and generally good-quality toilet paper, but I like keeping extra toilet paper in the bathroom, so it has to fit in a small space. This doesn't. If you're a family or have the storage space for something else, go for it.

I find that toilet paper is virtually always on sale at other stores, so I can still buy what I need at a good price.

Store-baked bread

Loaves of Kirkland multigrain sourdough bread in paper packaging with price tags.

Wholesome grains sourdough bread, ready to enjoy at $6.99.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

I can confirm that Costco's sourdough bread is good. I like it — it's fresh, affordable and tasty.

But there is one very specific reason I stopped buying it: it's not pre-cut. And while that may seem like a small reason to give something up, if you've seen my bread-cutting skills, you will understand. It's a huge loaf, so I used to cut it and then freeze half at a time. The pieces always came out very wonky and didn't fit into my toaster well.

So while it's a good product, I think I'll stick with some pre-sliced bread! Costco has tons of other options.

Pizza

Frozen cheese and pepperoni pizzas in a store display.

Frozen pizza selection ready for any pizza night! 🍕

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Similar to the bread, I'll vouch for this Costco product. The Kirkland cheese pizza is delicious, absolutely oozing with ooey-gooey cheese. The ultimate comfort food. They're also affordable at $15.99 for four 517-gram pizzas or $3.99 each.

But (yet again)... I don't need four at a time. I need one, maybe two. It's an issue of space in my freezer and also the fact that I don't eat them that often, so they just sit there getting freezer-burned over time. This is one product I might start a petition for Costco to sell as a single product, because I do really like it.

  • Pro tip: If you are buying this pizza but know it won't be used for a while, wrap each pizza in extra plastic cling wrap to prevent it from getting freezer-burned.

Almost any produce

Packages of UP vertical farm lettuce and arugula with colorful branding.

Fresh Canadian produce: vertical farmed lettuce ready to enjoy!

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Unless I'm hosting and making a large meal, I generally avoid buying any produce at Costco for my regular weekly shop. The sizes are too big and prone to go bad in my fridge. The low prices can be tempting, but repeat it with me: it's not a deal if the food goes bad.

  • Pro tip: If you were feeling optimistic about your veggie intake and went for Costco sizes, I recommend prepping your veggies in advance. Wash and cut veggies to snack on or assemble a salad ahead of time. You're more likely to eat it if it's ready to go!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Alyssa Wiens

    Contributing Writer

    Alyssa Wiens (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media Group, based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves working from cozy cafés around the city and, in her spare time, you can find her kickboxing, walking with a podcast, and growing her houseplant collection.

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