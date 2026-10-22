This Toronto park is over 20 times bigger than Central Park and has breathtaking views
There are so many trails to explore.
You don't need to go far from Toronto to discover open air and endless trails. This massive park is a gorgeous spot for a hike, and it will have you forgetting you're anywhere near the city.
Open year-round, it's a dreamy destination to soak up the last of the fall colours, or enjoy a snowy-weather stroll once winter sets in.
Rouge National Urban Park is one of the largest urban parks in North America, according to Parks Canada, spanning Toronto, Markham, Pickering and the Township of Uxbridge.
Covering more than 19 square miles, the sprawling natural area is 23 times bigger than New York City's Central Park.
Before planning your visit, though, there are a few access restrictions to keep in mind.
The Zoo Road Day Use Area is closed for construction of a new visitor centre until 2027, and Rouge Beach and Marsh is also closed for construction. While other areas of the park remain open, some popular trailheads and parking options are affected, so it's worth checking your route before heading out.
There are several trails to choose from, with hikes ranging from a quick 15-minute stroll to a four-hour adventure. Here are a few worth adding to your bucket list:
- Vista Trail: This route is a favourite for soaking up the season's vibrant colours, thanks to its two-level viewing platform overlooking the Rouge Valley.
- Orchard Trail: You can wander through a landscape filled with wetlands and traces of the area's early European settlers, including historic orchards, former residences and a mill.
- Woodland Trail: With a mix of forests, meadows and water, this trail is a good pick if you want a more relaxed hike.
- Glen Eagles Vista Trail: Short on time? This 15- to 30-minute walk leads to a scenic lookout where you can take in views of the Rouge River and Little Rouge Creek, framed by colourful autumn leaves. Keep in mind that the Glen Eagles Vista parking lot closes seasonally from November 1 to May 1, so it's not an option for parking during an early-November visit.
- Northeast Trail: At over 10 kilometres one-way, this longer route winds through marshes and farmland. Along the way, you'll encounter seven boardwalks and a pergola overlooking the marsh.
The park offers free admission year-round and free guided walks on select days. Upcoming events include a spooky Halloween walk and an autumn senses experience.
During the winter, you can enjoy snowy hikes, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and more, so it's worth keeping this spot in mind for some cold-weather adventures.
Planning your trip from Toronto? Rouge National Urban Park has multiple access points, but getting to a specific trail may take a little extra planning right now.
For the Vista and Orchard trails, Twyn Rivers Day Use Area remains open and can be reached from the Altona Road side in Pickering.
However, parking is limited, particularly on weekends, and the walk from nearby transit stops can involve a stretch of road without a sidewalk.
Check the official Parks Canada directions and current park bulletins before leaving, as closures and access conditions can change.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.