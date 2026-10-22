Ontario's 1 km mountain coaster winds through a dreamy forest with views of a cozy village

Buckle up!

Curving mountain coaster through fall colours. Right: A waterfront village amid vibrant autumn foliage in the mountains.

A mountain coaster in Ontario. Right: A village in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to head to an amusement park to enjoy an epic ride. This Ontario attraction is nestled in a quaint village and takes you on a high-speed ride down a mountain.

Along the way, you can soak up views of a lush forest and the cozy village below.

It's especially beautiful in the fall, when the trees burst into shades of red and gold, so if you're planning a last-minute autumn adventure, it's worth keeping this spot in mind.

The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is a year-round attraction located in Blue Mountain Village, about 2 hours from Toronto.

It's Ontario's first mountain coaster of its kind, and it runs along a 1-kilometre track through trees, over a stream, and past scenic hiking paths, giving you beautiful views of the Niagara Escarpment and the village below.

The coaster can reach speeds of up to 42 km/h, but you control how fast you want to go. The experience includes corkscrew turns, quick drops and high-speed descents, making it a thrilling way to enjoy the outdoors.

The ride up to the top of the mountain is slow and relaxing, allowing you to take in the views before you begin your descent.

While the Ridge Runner operates year-round, fall is an especially beautiful time to experience the attraction. The scenery is alight with vibrant colours, and the cozy village below looks even more charming.

If you can't make it for a late-fall visit, winter is also a magical time to ride the mountain coaster and visit the village.

The snowy forest and sparkling scenery make the ride feel like a journey through Narnia, and Blue Mountain Village lights up for the annual Holiday Magic at Blue event starting November 20.

The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is included with the Full-Access Ticket, starting at $60 per adult.

The ticket includes access to a range of attractions around the village and allows you unlimited rides on the coaster.

If you're up for a thrill this fall, or even a magical winter escape, this mountain coaster ride is worth checking out.

Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster

Price: $60 + per adult for Full-Access Ticket

Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON

Blue Mountain Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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