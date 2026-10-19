This Ontario Nordic spa hidden in a colourful forest is one of the best in North America

It's beautiful in the fall. 🍂

A spa surrounded by colourful trees.

A spa in Ontario.

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain | Facebook, Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're looking for a magical spot to unwind, it might be time to book a trip to this dreamy Ontario spa. Nestled in a lush forest, the destination is a mini oasis with nature views, peaceful surroundings, and more.

It was even named among the Top 100 Spas of 2025 by Spas of America, a list highlighting standout wellness destinations across Canada, the U.S., the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

Located 2 hours from Toronto in the Collingwood area, the Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain is a dreamy Nordic-style escape where you can completely unplug.

According to the website, it's "nestled within a 25-acre parcel of natural hardwood forest with expansive views of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve Niagara Escarpment."

The destination is stunning in the fall, when the forest transforms with shades of red, gold, and orange.

During your visit, you'll experience the spa's thermal journey, which features "outdoor hot pools, cold plunges, waterfalls, saunas, steam room and cozy relaxation areas surrounded by a forest setting."

The spa also offers a range of massage treatments and a forest bathing experience to unwind and connect with nature.

If you'd like to turn your visit into a multi-day getaway, you can also take advantage of overnight packages offered in partnership with select hotels nearby.

The spa is open year-round, so you can enjoy fiery autumn colours, summer greenery or a fresh blanket of winter snow depending on when you visit.

Rates start at $95 per person. If you want one of North America's best wellness experiences right here in Ontario, it might be time to treat yourself to a Scandinave Spa visit.

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain

Price: $95 + per person

Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON

Scandinave Spa Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
scandinave spa blue mountainscandinave spaontario spas
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 4 of these 9 beautiful provincial parks

How many can you check off the list?

8 majestic natural wonders less than 3 hours from Toronto that aren't Niagara Falls

Time to plan that road trip!

Ontario is home to a mini Switzerland with cobblestone streets and stunning fall colours

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Ontario is home to a mini Switzerland with cobblestone streets and alpine charm

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This Ontario village is a mini slice of Scotland with stone shops and historic charm

It's extra cozy during the autumn months. 🍁

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 16 are out and there's a $90 million jackpot

We have a lot of Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!

Deaths, injuries as fire hits Alberta military base: McGuinty

Deaths as fire hits Alberta military base

Ontario is home to a mini Grand Canyon with dreamy trails and towering boardwalks

You can skip the flight to Arizona.

This dreamy Ontario park has a boardwalk trail and a swing bridge with a magical waterfall

It's a scenic hidden gem.

The latest developments on the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

Latest on deadly fire at CFB Wainwright in Alberta

I came home to Toronto after living abroad and these 7 things suddenly felt so jarring

It's been surprising, to say the least.

Carney says Canada in mourning following military base deaths in Alberta

Canada in mourning over military tragedy: Carney

This Ontario destination has over 150 waterfalls and dreamy hikes with stunning autumn views

It isn't far from Toronto. 🍂

Officials say catastrophic base fire was known ahead of time, allowed to burn

Officials say deadly fire had been allowed to burn