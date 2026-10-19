This Ontario Nordic spa hidden in a colourful forest is one of the best in North America
It's beautiful in the fall. 🍂
If you're looking for a magical spot to unwind, it might be time to book a trip to this dreamy Ontario spa. Nestled in a lush forest, the destination is a mini oasis with nature views, peaceful surroundings, and more.
It was even named among the Top 100 Spas of 2025 by Spas of America, a list highlighting standout wellness destinations across Canada, the U.S., the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.
Located 2 hours from Toronto in the Collingwood area, the Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain is a dreamy Nordic-style escape where you can completely unplug.
According to the website, it's "nestled within a 25-acre parcel of natural hardwood forest with expansive views of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve Niagara Escarpment."
The destination is stunning in the fall, when the forest transforms with shades of red, gold, and orange.
During your visit, you'll experience the spa's thermal journey, which features "outdoor hot pools, cold plunges, waterfalls, saunas, steam room and cozy relaxation areas surrounded by a forest setting."
The spa also offers a range of massage treatments and a forest bathing experience to unwind and connect with nature.
If you'd like to turn your visit into a multi-day getaway, you can also take advantage of overnight packages offered in partnership with select hotels nearby.
The spa is open year-round, so you can enjoy fiery autumn colours, summer greenery or a fresh blanket of winter snow depending on when you visit.
Rates start at $95 per person. If you want one of North America's best wellness experiences right here in Ontario, it might be time to treat yourself to a Scandinave Spa visit.
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Price: $95 + per person
Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.