This elevated boardwalk trail near Toronto leads through a vibrant gorge with turquoise water
It's a magical spot to explore in the fall.
Looking for a last-minute fall hike? This stunning boardwalk trail is just a road trip from Toronto, and it takes you past some pretty spectacular scenery.
Open until the end of October, the route follows a rushing river through a gorge and features several observation decks that bring you right to the water's edge.
Niagara's White Water Walk is an epic natural attraction located about an hour and a half from Toronto.
The experience takes you past the Niagara River's Class 6 whitewater rapids, which are some of the "wildest" in North America.
The adventure begins with an elevator ride, which takes you down 70 metres to the base of the Niagara Gorge. You'll follow a winding quarter-mile boardwalk that traces the shoreline of the powerful Niagara River.
Along the way, you'll be treated to views of the 410-million-year-old rock layers of the Niagara Gorge and the churning turquoise river. There are a number of viewing platforms branching off the boardwalk that bring you even closer to the Whirlpool Rapids.
The views are even more stunning when surrounded by vibrant shades of red and orange during the fall.
If you're looking for more autumn adventures, you can explore some of Niagara Park's other destinations, such as the Niagara Glen, which boasts 4 kilometres of trails through a Carolinian Forest.
Or wander around the Dufferin Islands, home to 10 kilometres of "paradise."
You can also head to attractions like the Niagara Whirlpool Aero Car, Niagara Parks Power Station, the Butterfly Conservatory, and, of course, Niagara Falls itself.
The White Water Walk is open until Sunday, November 1, so there's still time for a last-minute fall hike.
White Water Walk
Price: $21 per adult
When: Until November 1, 2026
Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.