This elevated boardwalk trail near Toronto leads through a vibrant gorge with turquoise water

It's a magical spot to explore in the fall.

A person walking on a scenic boardwalk during the fall. Right: A boardwalk surrounded by fall colours.

A person walking on a scenic boardwalk during the fall. Right: A boardwalk surrounded by fall colours.

Niagara Parks | Facebook, Sweeta | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for a last-minute fall hike? This stunning boardwalk trail is just a road trip from Toronto, and it takes you past some pretty spectacular scenery.

Open until the end of October, the route follows a rushing river through a gorge and features several observation decks that bring you right to the water's edge.

Niagara's White Water Walk is an epic natural attraction located about an hour and a half from Toronto.

The experience takes you past the Niagara River's Class 6 whitewater rapids, which are some of the "wildest" in North America.

The adventure begins with an elevator ride, which takes you down 70 metres to the base of the Niagara Gorge. You'll follow a winding quarter-mile boardwalk that traces the shoreline of the powerful Niagara River.

Along the way, you'll be treated to views of the 410-million-year-old rock layers of the Niagara Gorge and the churning turquoise river. There are a number of viewing platforms branching off the boardwalk that bring you even closer to the Whirlpool Rapids.

The views are even more stunning when surrounded by vibrant shades of red and orange during the fall.

If you're looking for more autumn adventures, you can explore some of Niagara Park's other destinations, such as the Niagara Glen, which boasts 4 kilometres of trails through a Carolinian Forest.

Or wander around the Dufferin Islands, home to 10 kilometres of "paradise."

You can also head to attractions like the Niagara Whirlpool Aero Car, Niagara Parks Power Station, the Butterfly Conservatory, and, of course, Niagara Falls itself.

The White Water Walk is open until Sunday, November 1, so there's still time for a last-minute fall hike.

White Water Walk

Price: $21 per adult

When: Until November 1, 2026

Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Niagara Parks website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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