Ontario is home to a mini Grand Canyon with dreamy trails and towering boardwalks

You can skip the flight to Arizona.

A person looking over a canyon.

A provincial park in Ontario.

@her.travel.book | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You can skip the trip to Arizona and enjoy some Grand Canyon-like views right here in Ontario this fall.

This breathtaking destination boasts towering boardwalks, scenic trails, and massive canyon walls that will have you forgetting you're still in the province.

It's even more stunning during the fall, when shades of red and gold blanket the surrounding forests.

Ouimet Canyon, located in Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park near Thunder Bay, is a jaw-dropping natural wonder with some incredible autumn views.

The destination boasts a 150-metre-wide gorge with massive cliffs descending 100 metres to the canyon floor, earning it the nickname "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon." You can gaze over a patchwork of fall colours from above as you venture along the towering trails.

The park features a 1-kilometre trail loop that leads over a scenic bridge to two lookout platforms nestled along the canyon edge.

An elevated boardwalk winds between the viewing platforms where you can soak up the canyon's fiery fall colours. The landscape is also home to Arctic plant species typically found much farther north, creating a unique natural setting.

Keep an eye out for some of the park's birds as you explore the walkway beneath the forest canopy.

With its dramatic cliffs and rugged landscape, Ouimet Canyon offers a taste of the American Southwest right here in Ontario, no plane ticket required.

The park is open until October 30, so if you're in the Thunder Bay area, it's worth adding this to your autumn bucket list.

Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + day use fee

When: Until October 30, 2026

Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON

Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ouimet canyonontario provincial parksboardwalk trails ontariogrand canyon
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Ontario has a mini Grand Canyon with towering boardwalks and it's reopening soon

You don't need to travel to Arizona for canyon views.

10 majestic Ontario natural wonders to visit this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls

Start planning those summer adventures!

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 4 of these 9 beautiful provincial parks

How many can you check off the list?

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 12 gorgeous destinations

It might be time to plan some road trips!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 16 are out and there's a $90 million jackpot

We have a lot of Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!

This gorgeous Ontario town was named among the top 10 destinations in the world for 2027

It's just road trip from Toronto.

This sugar-sand beach oasis is 3.5 hrs from Toronto and round-trip flights are under $350

You can escape the November chill. 🏝️

I live for these 13 Canadian snacks that I can't find in the USA

Every time I cross the border into Canada, I'm stocking up on these. 🇨🇦

I came home to Toronto after living abroad and these 7 things suddenly felt so jarring

It's been surprising, to say the least.

Ottawa adding new express entry points for immigrants in 'high-wage' jobs

New immigration express entry points being added

No reports of serious injuries in B.C. crash involving semi-truck, bus, cars: police

No serious injuries in B.C. highway crash: police

Costco, Walmart or Loblaws? Here's which store has the cheapest Halloween candy prices

Coffee Crisp, Aero, Ruffles, Swedish Berries, Caramilk, Mars, Twix, and more!

Government of Canada jobs for students that pay up to $34 an hour are open in these cities

Work experience isn't required.

Ontario hospital in deficit cutting over 100 nursing roles, adding other positions

Ontario hospital cutting more than 100 RN roles