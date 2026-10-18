Ontario is home to a mini Grand Canyon with dreamy trails and towering boardwalks
You can skip the flight to Arizona.
You can skip the trip to Arizona and enjoy some Grand Canyon-like views right here in Ontario this fall.
This breathtaking destination boasts towering boardwalks, scenic trails, and massive canyon walls that will have you forgetting you're still in the province.
It's even more stunning during the fall, when shades of red and gold blanket the surrounding forests.
Ouimet Canyon, located in Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park near Thunder Bay, is a jaw-dropping natural wonder with some incredible autumn views.
The destination boasts a 150-metre-wide gorge with massive cliffs descending 100 metres to the canyon floor, earning it the nickname "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon." You can gaze over a patchwork of fall colours from above as you venture along the towering trails.
The park features a 1-kilometre trail loop that leads over a scenic bridge to two lookout platforms nestled along the canyon edge.
An elevated boardwalk winds between the viewing platforms where you can soak up the canyon's fiery fall colours. The landscape is also home to Arctic plant species typically found much farther north, creating a unique natural setting.
Keep an eye out for some of the park's birds as you explore the walkway beneath the forest canopy.
With its dramatic cliffs and rugged landscape, Ouimet Canyon offers a taste of the American Southwest right here in Ontario, no plane ticket required.
The park is open until October 30, so if you're in the Thunder Bay area, it's worth adding this to your autumn bucket list.
Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + day use fee
When: Until October 30, 2026
Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.