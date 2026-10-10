This new elevated boardwalk near Toronto winds through a forest to a rare turquoise lake
It's even prettier in the fall.
Get those hiking boots ready! This new elevated boardwalk near Toronto is a magical place for a stroll, and you can soak up some incredible views as you wander through a forest and around a rare lake.
The trail is especially beautiful in the fall, when leaves blanket the boardwalk and fiery colours reflect on the water's surface.
Located just an hour from Toronto, this spot is perfect for a crisp autumn day trip.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area is a scenic destination known for rare geological features, picturesque trails, and a 15th-century Indigenous village.
The park has reopened its newly reconstructed boardwalk just in time for the fall colours. The elevated boardwalk trail, which was originally built in 1965, closed last September for the upgrade.
The reconstructed trail features new interpretive signage, created in partnership with Conservation Halton's Indigenous Partners Council and project contributors, which offers deeper learning about Crawford Lake's ecological, scientific and cultural significance.
Stretching for 800 metres, the boardwalk winds through a peaceful forest and around a rare turquoise lake. Known as a meromictic lake, its water layers don't mix, a rare phenomenon that gives the lake its striking turquoise hue. It's one of only a few lakes of its kind in Canada.
The boardwalk is located along the 1-kilometre Crawford Lake Trail and is just a short distance from the parking lot.
For a more challenging hike through the area, you can follow the 9.4-kilometre Nassagaweya Canyon Trail, which connects Crawford Lake to Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area. The round-trip hike takes you through wooded landscapes to scenic lookouts overlooking the colourful autumn canopy.
You can also step back in time at Crawford Lake's reconstructed 15th-century Longhouse Village. The historic site offers a glimpse into Indigenous life around 600 years ago.
You'll want to reserve your spot at Crawford Lake ahead of time, as advance bookings are recommended.
With its peaceful woodland setting and scenic lakeside views, this new, elevated boardwalk trail is a dreamy fall escape just outside Toronto.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.