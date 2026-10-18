This dreamy Ontario park has a boardwalk trail and a swing bridge with a magical waterfall
It's a scenic hidden gem.
Fall is one of the most magical seasons in Ontario, with crisp leaves blanketing the ground, vibrant trees, and the smell of cinnamon wafting through the air.
It's the perfect time to get outdoors and soak up the scenery, and if you're looking for an especially enchanting spot to visit, keep this place in mind.
Belfountain Conservation Area is a stunning gem nestled in Caledon, about an hour from Toronto.
With colourful foliage, winding trails and beautiful river views, this park is a gorgeous place to soak up the magic of fall.
You'll find limestone cliffs, historic landmarks and wooden boardwalks that follow the river through the scenic landscape.
One highlight is the suspension bridge, which hangs beside a cascading waterfall. As you cross, you can admire the vibrant autumn leaves surrounding the gorge while listening to the water rushing below.
To reach the falls, take either the Gorge Trail or the Riverside Trail, a boardwalk path with scenic lookouts, from the parking lot. Keep in mind that the Gorge Trail is rated difficult, so be sure to wear sturdy footwear and come prepared for a more challenging hike.
There's more to discover around the conservation area, including a historic fountain, the Yellowstone Cave, and the Lucky the Fox statue.
After exploring the park, you can make your way into the nearby hamlet, where heritage buildings, little shops and quiet streets make for a cozy autumn day.
With roots dating back to the early 19th century, Belfountain has lots of small-town charm, and the surrounding fall foliage adds an extra layer of beauty. It's a quaint place to spend an afternoon taking in the scenery and browsing the local shops.
It just isn't fall without a cozy drink, and there are several cute cafes that will have you feeling like you're in an episode of Gilmore Girls. Higher Ground Café and The Belfountain Café are worth popping into if you're after a sweet treat and warm drink.
You can also enjoy a self-guided heritage walking tour, which takes you past old-world buildings and hidden gems that will whisk you away to another era.
For more fall hikes, you can head to Forks of the Credit Provincial Park, where you'll find stunning trails and another picturesque waterfall. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.
Reservations for Belfountain Conservation Area are available online until October 25, so start planning that magical fall outing.
Belfountain Conservation Area
Price: $8.50 per adult
When: Until October 25, 2026
Address: 819 Forks of the Credit Rd., Caledon, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.