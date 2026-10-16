This Ontario spot with crystal-clear water and stunning trails is even more perfect in fall
Everything is better in the fall. 🍂
As an adventure enthusiast, the end of summer posed a problem. I'd just spent three months willingly hiking through sweltering forests and being eaten alive by mosquitoes, but I still wasn't ready to put my hiking boots away. With fall approaching, I already had my sights set on another Ontario fall adventure — a road trip from Toronto to the Bruce Peninsula.
Well, it turns out I couldn't have picked a better time to visit. The fresh autumn breeze brought with it a renewed urge to escape Toronto's busy routine and explore somewhere a little quieter.
Just 3.5 hours from Toronto, the Bruce Peninsula is home to stunning hiking trails, crystal-clear water and the charming waterfront town of Tobermory. I'd visited the area during the summer, but this time, I wanted to see what it had to offer in the fall.
After all, how much more enjoyable would hiking in the Bruce Peninsula be without swarms of mosquitoes plotting my demise? And could Tobermory offer the same adventure and small-town charm without the usual crowds of summer tourists?
There was only one way to find out. Armed with a variety of gas station snacks and a carefully curated fall playlist, I set off on a two-day road trip to the Bruce Peninsula, hiking boots and all (yes, I drove in my hiking boots — I was that excited).
The crystal-clear waters and rugged limestone shoreline of Ontario's Bruce Peninsula in the fall.Samantha Licciardone | Narcity
My first stop was the northern cairn overlooking Little Tub Harbour in Tobermory. According to the Bruce Trail Conservancy, this waterside monument marks the northern end of Ontario's more than 890-kilometre Bruce Trail, which follows the Niagara Escarpment.
Installed in 1967 to mark Canada's centennial, it felt like a fitting place to begin my hiking adventure — and welcome a new season.
I was pleasantly surprised to find that, without the usual summer crowds, there were parking spots right beside the monument. That meant plenty of time to pose for the perfect proof-or-it-didn't-happen photo before heading off on my first hike.
From there, it was a scenic 20-minute drive to my next reservation... at a parking lot?
Yup. Not a five-star restaurant, but a spot at Bruce Peninsula National Park, where I'd booked a four-hour parking slot through Parks Canada to access Marr Lake Trail and its incredible Georgian Bay lookout.
Reservations are required from May 1 to October 31, and at around $40 for parking, admission and reservation fees, I figured a date with the Bruce Peninsula's autumn scenery was well worth it.
Visiting the northern terminus of the Bruce Trail in Tobermory.Samantha Licciardone | Narcity
To reach Marr Lake Trail, I first followed a short section of Georgian Bay Trail before turning off onto the more rugged route.
It quickly became clear why Parks Canada rates the area's hiking trails as moderate to difficult. The relatively flat gravel path soon gave way to snaking tree roots and jagged bedrock tearing through the earth — that was what I'd been waiting for!
Waterproof hiking boots with good grip and ankle support helped me safely cross the slippery boulders and muddy terrain created by a gentle rain (very moody, very October-esque).
Along the way, I made sure to stop and rest along the tranquil shorelines of both Cyprus Lake and Marr Lake.
But nothing could beat climbing over the boulders along Georgian Bay and finally reaching the lookout, where I was rewarded with breathtaking views of the blue-green water stretching out below.
Standing above Georgian Bay, mosquito-bite free, with the crisp autumn breeze rushing past me, I couldn't help but think this was exactly the kind of fall adventure I'd been hoping for.
Exploring Tobermory's charming waterfront harbour. Samantha Licciardone | Narcity
After a reluctant trek back and some much-needed rest, I set out the next morning to explore the unique shops in downtown Tobermory.
Each seemed to have its own charm, but my favourite stop was Stella's Gelato and Cafe, where I settled in for a breakfast BLT and cappuccino.
I was lucky enough to enjoy them in the cafe's cozy atmosphere. One of the baristas, Lex, told me that indoor seating is typically unavailable during the busy summer months, when the town fills up with tourists, day-trippers and locals.
Lex also recommended a visit to the iconic Big Tub Lighthouse, just a five-minute drive down Highway 6.
I ended my trip on the coastal rocks at the base of the lighthouse, its distinctive red light still beaming brightly. Surrounded by the steady sound of lapping waves and friendly smiles from strangers, I felt like I was getting a glimpse of Tobermory's quieter, small-town charm.
Once again, the Bruce Peninsula had proved to be the perfect place for an adventure and a peaceful escape from the city. But after experiencing its stunning scenery, hiking trails and waterfront charm without the usual summer crowds, I couldn't help thinking that fall might just be my favourite time to visit.
Turns out, you don't have to wait for summer to enjoy one of Ontario's most beautiful destinations.
A delicious breakfast sandwich at Stella's Gelato and Cafe in Tobermory, Ontario. Samantha Licciardone | Narcity
I ended my trip on the coastal rocks at the lighthouse's base, its commanding red light still beaming strongly. In the company of steady lapping waves and kind smiles from strangers, I seemed to experience the true culture of the small town.
Once again, the Bruce Peninsula proved that adventure and quiet escape from the city are always available. You just have to be willing to follow your sense of adventure — no matter what season it calls.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.