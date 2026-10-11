Ontario has a sixth Great Lake with charming little towns and turquoise waters
It's a dreamy spot to explore.
Think you've seen Ontario's best lakes? There's another massive body of water you might want to add to your list.
Known as Ontario's "sixth Great Lake," this dreamy destination is surrounded by rugged cliffs, sandy beaches and crystal-clear turquoise water, with charming waterfront towns scattered along its shores.
It's especially beautiful in the fall, when the surrounding landscape bursts into colour.
Stretching across 5,792 square miles, Georgian Bay makes up the northeastern arm of Lake Huron and is truly massive in its own right. It isn't much smaller than Lake Ontario, which covers roughly 7,320 square miles, and its massive size has earned it the "sixth Great Lake" nickname.
The shoreline is just as impressive, with Visit Georgian Bay describing the region as a mix of "windswept pines, majestic towering cliffs, endless beaches and clear blue water."
With roughly 30,000 islands scattered across the Bay and about 2,000 kilometres of shoreline to explore, Georgian Bay is home to some majestic freshwater scenery.
Whether you're visiting Georgian Bay in winter, spring, summer, or fall, the destination offers endless beauty and unique experiences.
Summer is all about beaches, and the region offers some of the province's most stunning shorelines, including Wasaga Beach and Bruce Peninsula National Park.
Once the crisp fall air sets in, the area transforms with vibrant foliage, making it a gorgeous spot to take in the colours. The region is home to several hiking spots where you can get lost in an autumn dreamland.
You can hike to Inglis Falls, climb up to Lion's Head Lookout or follow one of the many trails that wind through the rugged scenery.
For even more dramatic views, head inland to Killarney Provincial Park, which boasts endless lakes and a sea of autumn splendour. The challenging Crack Trail leads to a lookout overlooking the park's iconic rocky ridges and jewel-toned lakes, and is an iconic spot for fall scenery.
You can also paddle through Killarney's lakes by canoe or kayak, where you'll get a different perspective of the landscape, with colourful trees mirrored across the water.
Other stunning spots to take in the foliage in the Georgian Bay region include Nottawasaga Bluffs Conservation Area, which has breathtaking vistas and a beautiful lookout, and Skinner's Bluff, where you can enjoy cliff-top views over the Bay.
Nothing gives you that cozy autumn feeling like a trip to a charming small town, and the Georgian Bay shoreline is dotted with quaint communities where you can enjoy fall scenery, cute cafes, and endless charm.
Parry Sound, Collingwood, Penetanguishene, Thornbury and Meaford are all quaint spots to explore. You can spend a crisp day browsing local shops, grabbing a coffee or treating yourself to a freshly baked autumn treat.
Blue Mountain Village is another place worth adding to your bucket list. With fiery forests, cobblestone charm, and outdoor activities, it's a magical spot to visit for a fall weekend getaway. You can also follow the Apple Pie Trail, a self-guided adventure inspired by South Georgian Bay's apple-growing history that leads to cozy cafes, farms, and more.
With stunning turquoise water, crimson forests, and cozy communities, Georgian Bay is a magical spot to soak up some scenery and enjoy the season to the fullest.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.