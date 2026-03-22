This Ontario harbour town is an underrated gem with dreamy beaches and coastal charm
It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.
This Ontario destination is home to sparkling blue water, storybook streets, and scenic surroundings, making it a beautiful spot for a getaway.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share their most underrated vacation spot in Ontario. This picturesque harbour town was one of the suggested spots, and it's a coastal gem with endless charm.
Set along the shores of Georgian Bay, Penetanguishene is a quaint village that offers waterfront beauty and a peaceful small-town feel.
According to Experience Simcoe, the area is known to have "one of the most picturesque and protected harbours" and "is a haven for tourists, artists and outdoor enthusiasts."
Whether you're craving outdoor adventures or unique attractions, there's no shortage of things to experience in town.
You can learn about the region at the Penetanguishene Centennial Museum, or wander through another era at Discovery Harbour, a recreated 19th-century British naval and military base.
For more historical adventures, Sainte-Marie among the Hurons, known as Ontario's first European community, offers a glimpse into early settlement life.
If you're in the mood for entertainment, the King's Wharf Theatre hosts a variety of performances, all set against scenic waterfront views.
Known as the "Gateway to the 30,000 Islands," Penetanguishene is an ideal location for exploring the beauty of Georgian Bay. From here, you can set out on boat tours that take you past rugged shorelines, sparkling waters and lush landscapes.
In and around town, you'll find several stretches of shoreline, including Rotary Champlain Wendat Beach, where you can unwind by the water or go for a refreshing swim on warm summer days.
Just a short drive away, Awenda Provincial Park offers even more natural beauty, with several beaches to explore, such as Methodist Point Bay, which boasts some of the softest sand in the area.
Penetanguishene is home to a charming downtown with everything from art galleries and cafés to boutiques where you'll find unique treasures.
You can also explore some of the waterfront trails, which offer scenic routes for walking or biking along the shoreline, with peaceful views of Georgian Bay along the way.
If you're up for a short drive, the neighbouring town of Midland is another quaint spot to explore. The destination offers waterfront parks, attractions, festivals, and cozy cafés to enjoy.
With its historic character, scenic landscapes and sparkling waterfront views, Penetanguishene is a hidden gem worth exploring.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.